Mason County PAWS pet costume photo contest happening now
Mason County PAWS Humane Society invites Mason County residents to enter its Halloween costume photo contest. Participants can dress up their pets in Halloween costumes, take a photo and post it on the Mason County PAWS Facebook page with the pets’ names. Winners will be determined with likes rom members. The contest ends at 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28. There will be a Brenda’s Burgers gift certificate for the winning dog; a Bella Floral arrangement for one of the cats; and one for other animals, which will be announced during an adoption event at Wags to Wiskers on Oct. 29.
Costumes should be comfortable and safe for pets.
St. Joseph, St. Vincent churches to host Polish dinner
On Sunday, Oct. 23, St. Joseph and St. Vincent churches will host a Polish dinner 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the parish hall, 2349 W. Jackson Road, Hart.
The menu is Golabki (pigs in a blanket), Kielbasa, Kapusta (sauerkraut), Pierogi and dessert. The cost is $15 per dinner, and food will be available for dine-in or takeout.
Dinner tickets can be purchased in advance at www.StJosephWeare.org, at either parish office or at the door.
For more information, call (231) 873-5776.
Mason County GOP Executive Committee meets today
The meeting of the Mason County Republicans’ executive committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at the Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., in Ludington.
Artist registration underway for LACA’s holiday artist market
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host its second Art of Giving Holiday Artist Market this holiday season.
The holiday artist market will allow area artists an opportunity to display their artwork to community members looking for unique, locally made gifts.
Throughout the holiday shopping season, LACA plans to educate the community about the advantages of purchasing locally made art. Buying and giving art shows thoughtfulness. Giving art demonstrates real, meaningful support for the arts.
The market is a multi-artist exhibit and sale with each artist having their own designated wall space. During the market, LACA’s main gallery will be filled with different wall artwork, with 8-foot displays, 12-foot displays, and two spaces for jewelry artists. Artists are also able to utilize the floor space for a print rack/bin at their space.
The cost of the display areas will be $15 per 8-foot wall space or $20 for a 12-foot wall space. Jewelry spots are $15 each. All artists will be limited to one space.
Holiday artist market sales will be handled through LACA’s gift shop, with 30% commission for LACA members and 35% commission for non-members.
Artists wanting to take part in the holiday artist market can reserve a space on a first-come, first-served basis. A map of the wall spaces will be available at the time of registration for artists to select their desired display area. Artists are required to complete an inventory list at the time of set up; they can also refresh their display area as items sell during the artist market.
Artists will be responsible for hanging their own works using the LACA hanging system. No sawtooth hangers allowed. Set up will be Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 22-23 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Items not sold during the holiday artist market must be picked up Saturday, Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The artist market will be open during LACA business hours — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays; and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays — beginning Friday, Nov. 25 through Friday, Dec. 16. LACA will also have extended special shopping hours Sunday, Dec. 4 and Sunday, Dec. 11.
For more information or to reserve a display area, visit the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington or call (231) 845-2787.