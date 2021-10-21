Pentwater Women’s Club sets meeting, holiday party
The Pentwater Women’s Club will meet at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12 at Park Place, 310 N. Rush St. in Pentwater. Local artisan Judith DiMichele will lead the group in a hands-on Christmas craft creation.
The club has also scheduled its annual holiday party, which will take place at noon on Friday, Dec. 10 at 6525 S. Shields Ave., Bass Lake. There will be a gift exchange and annual charity cash donations will be collected.
All current COVID-19 recommendations will be followed at both events.
Claire Ashley’s ‘Cosmic Gasp’ opens at LACA Friday
Claire Ashley’s “Cosmic Gasp” exhibit, which is presented at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts as part of West Shore Community College’s Humankind series, will open Friday and continue through Dec. 10.
There will be a public artist reception Public artist reception and performance from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday in LACA’s performance hall celebrating the artist and her installation.
Ashley’s “Cosmic Gasp” will also include installations at various location on the WSCC campus.
“Claire Ashley’s works are playful, magical, and in their large scale will transform both the interiors of the college campus buildings, and the Ludington Center for the Arts,” said WSCC art professor Eden Ünlüata-Foley. “The dynamic nature of these works will challenge our understanding of abstract art and how art may be presented in unconventional ways.”
Friday’s public artist reception, featuring drinks and food from chef Barry Sherlock, will also include a performance related to the installation at around 7 p.m. The exhibit, reception and presentation are free and open to the public.
Scottish-born, now Chicago-based, Ashley’s works mine the language of painterly abstraction, monumental sculpture, slapstick humor and pop art to transform ordinary materials into inflatable large-scale painted sculptures.
In October 2020, Ashley, as a part of Humankind, gave a presentation about her work and inspirations, and presented a performance online. That talk and can be viewed on YouTube.
The theme of the 2021-2022 humankind series is Movement. Topics to be explored include bodily ability in the context of disability rights, socio-economic mobility, transportation, immigration, anti-discrimination social movements and climate change.
For more information on the artist, visit www.clairehelenashley.com.
Visit www.humankindwscc.org for more information on WSCC’s series.
No-cost vaccine clinics in Scottville today
Northwest Michigan Health Services Inc. is offering no-cost COVID-19 vaccine clinics today form 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Riemer Regional Public Safety Training Center, 6050 N. U.S. 31, Scottville.
Mason County Promise Zone Authority announces board vacancy
The Mason County Promise Zone Authority is seeking to fill a vacant position on its board. The incoming member would serve a term that ends in December 2022, in a manner that represents Mason County in its backgrounds.
Promise Zone Director Jody Maloney stated in a press release that parents of students in K-12 or post-secondary education; educators; people with economic development, community involvement or other leadership experience; business leaders or human resources directors are encouraged to apply, though the position is not limited to people with those backgrounds.
The board is composed of 11 voting members. Members should be prepared to execute a variety of duties including regularly attending meetings.
The board currently meets on the second Monday of each month from 3 to 5 p.m. with committee meetings that vary. Interested individuals should send their letter of interest and resume by Oct. 31 to info@masoncountypromise.org, or by mail to Mason County Promise, Attn: Community Engagement Committee, 5300 W. U.S. 10, Ludington, MI 49431.