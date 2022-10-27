Trunk-or-treat Saturday at Scottville UMC
There will be a trunk-or-treat event from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Scottville United Methodist Church, 114 W. State St.
Beekeepers bundle BUZZaar raffle into big event
This year, Scottville Beekeepers of Mason County have added to the Sweet Taste of Honey event, expanding their offerings to include an extravagant BUZZaar Raffle.
It will feature bee-related items such as Ann Mauer’s honeybee quilt, a basket full of honeybee stories, books and games for the kids, Halloween sweet treats, a “Give Bees a Chance” T-shirt, an Orchard Market harvest basket, St. Ambrose Reserve mead, vintage crystal glasses, beeswax candles and more.
Club members delight not only in working with the bees but in keeping them front and center in the public eye throughout the year with events like the Sweet Taste of Mason County, the Introduction to Beekeeping 101 workshop, and presentations at Sandcastles Children’s Museum, the Old Engine Club, and the Mason County District Library locations in Ludington and Scottville. The club welcomes “newbees” each spring, pairing each one up with a seasoned mentor who follows through the season. Members meet on the third Thursday of each month at the Scottville United Methodist Church, 114 W. State St. Meetings and events are always free. The 2022 Sweet Taste of Mason County is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe. St. For more information, visit www.scottvillebeekeepers.org.
Card-making Friday at Ludington Senior Center
A card-making workshop with Sharon Tushek will feature four fall-themed cards, with envelopes included, starting at 1 p.m. Friday at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St. The cost is $6, with all materials provided. Call (231) 845-6841 to reserve a spot.
Galvin Cello Quartet performs Friday in Hart
The Hart Community Performing Arts Series will continue its 2022-23 season on Friday when it presents the Galvin Cello Quartet in concert.
The concert will be held in the Hart Public Schools Auditorium, located in the middle school at 308 W. Johnson St. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. and individual tickets will be available at the door for $15.
Composed of members from China, Brazil, South Korea and the U.S., the Galvin Cello Quartet burst onto the scene after capturing the silver medal at the 2021 Fischoff Competition, then won the 2022 Victor Elmaleh Competition and joined the Concert Artists Guild roster. The Galvin Quartet incorporates virtuosity and uniqueness through every individual bringing their own artistic nuance to the ensemble.
Using the limitless range of a cello ensemble, the group’s mission is to bring together new works from diverse cultural backgrounds while seeking to establish the cello quartet as a core part of the classical music world. Reserve tickets by contacting Artistic Director Tom Kirk at tomkirk@hartseries.org.
Mel’s Long Lake Cabins
to hold MCE fundraiser
Mel’s Long Lake Cabins is holding a Halloween party fundraiser for Mason County Eastern schools from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday.
There will be door prizes, games, face painting and dinner provided. Admission is $5 to help raise money for sports at MCE.
Admission includes hot dogs, chips, cider, costume judging for children and adults. Raffle tickets are $2 each for a three-night stay and a pontoon rental worth up to $850 from Mel’s Long Lake Cabins, a family pass for whole summer, a two-night stay at Bells Bays Cabins.
Everyone who attends will get one free admission to use all water activities for one day at Mel’s Long Lake Cabins in summer 2023.
There will be a skeleton scavenger hunt, hokey pokey, Macarena, limbo, musical chairs, bag race, apple scramble race, coloring contest, spooky pontoon rides and more.
Catholic Daughters
to host dinner Nov. 5
The Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court Ludington No. 745 will hold a pork and sauerkraut dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at St. Simon Catholic Church, 702 E. Bryant Road, in Ludington. Take-out will be available, and there will be macaroni and cheese for kids.
The cost is $12 for adults, or $6 for children 6 to 12 years old.