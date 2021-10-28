WSCC Corrections Academy class to graduate Friday
West Shore Community College’s local Corrections Academy will graduate its 13th class at 4 p.m. Friday at the Riemer Regional Public Safety Training Center, 6050 N. U.S. 31.
A group of area corrections officers completed the Michigan Sheriffs Coordinating and Training Council-approved, 160-hour certification program for personnel supervising inmates in county jails. The academy program focuses on providing the skills necessary to maintain safety and security within a correctional facility.
The four-week training academy covers booking and intake, correctional law, cultural diversity, custody and security, defensive tactics, ethics, fire safety, interpersonal communications, the Prison Rape Elimination Act, prisoner mental health and behavior awareness, professionalism, report writing, workplace harassment, stress management, suicide awareness and first aid/CPR.
“The deputies have taken the equivalent of a full-time college semester in four weeks of intensive training,” said James Taylor, academy director. “All of the graduates did an exceptional job throughout the academy. They can now go back to their agencies with new skills and confidence for any situation that may present itself. The job they do is often unpredictable and challenging and with this training they can make jails safer for everyone. I have the utmost confidence these officers will only continue to enhance their skills and abilities in their respective agencies.”
Another session is of the academy is scheduled during the winter semester, from Feb. 28 to March 25, 2022, and is open to both active correctional officers and applicants with no experience.
Contact the WSCC Criminal Justice office at (231) 843-5825 or email cemitchell@westshore.edu for information about the upcoming academy.
Ludington Optimists meet Nov. 2 at LACA
The Optimist Club of Ludington will meet Tuesday, Nov. 2 at noon at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St. There will be a catered lunch. The program will be presented by the new owners of the Cartier Mansion, Jenna and Chris Simpler.
Mason County Women Who Care to meet Nov. 2
Also, Women Who Care of Mason County will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 5:30 p.m. at Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 Bryant Road.
WSCC Humankind series to feature presentation on ‘Growing up Rural’
West Shore Community College will hold a collaborative book discussion and presentation featuring Erwin Selimos, WSCC professor of sociology, focusing on social mobility and opportunity gaps.
On Thursday, Selimos will present “Growing Up Rural: Opportunity Gaps for Young People in Rural America,” at 7 p.m. The presentation will be held on Zoom and can be accessed via www.bit.ly/humankindfall2021.
The presentation explores movement in terms of socio-economic mobility and the movement, for instance, from poverty to middle-class status in society. It will pose questions about job opportunities, the transition to adulthood and family formation.
This presentation is part of the college’s Humankind series, which this year is focused on the theme of movement. Selimos holds a Ph.D. in sociology from University of Windsor, is a WSCC professor of sociology and chair of the college’s assessment team.
Selimos’ presentation will be followed by time for questions and discussion with the audience.
For more information about the Humankind series, visit www.westshore.edu, or contact humankind@westshore.edu.
Ludington UMC hosting trunk-or-treat Sunday
United Methodist Church of Ludington is hosting a trunk-or-treat from 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, at the church, 5810 Bryant Road in Ludington.
Trunk-or-treat event Saturday at Our Savior Lutheran
Our Savior Lutheran Church at 765 W. U.S. 10 in Scottville will be holding a trunk-or-treat from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, with the hope that children will stop by the church before proceeding to Scottville in time for trick-or-treating in the city and a trunk-or-treat at Mason County Central. For more information, call the church at (231) 757-2271. Office hours are 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday.
Mitten Tree deadline is Dec. 18
The Mitten Tree, a program sponsored by the Church Women United of Mason County and facilitated by the Salvation Army, provides knitted, crocheted or sewn hats, mittens and scarves to those in need in Mason County. Volunteers wishing to participate should contact co-chairs Suzanne Dietel at (517) 303-6030 or Norma Koeppe (231) 843-4253 for directions, assistance or yarn.
Donations can be submitted to the Salvation Army at 1101 S. Madison St. in Ludington before Dec. 18. Provide your name, address, phone number and quantity of items donated. The Salvation Army is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and can be reached at (231) 843-3711.