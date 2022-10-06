Ludington UMC to host trunk-or-treat Oct. 30
United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, will host a trunk-or-treat event from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 in the church parking lot. Come for a safe and fun Halloween experience! In case of rain, the event will be held inside.
Chambers up for national award; voting underway through Oct. 10
Julia Chamber, president of A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW), is up for the Cox Conserves Heroes Award, a national honor given each year to individuals who promote sustainability and environmental protection. Chambers is one of three finalists set to receive $5,000 if she places third, $15,000 if she places second, or $30,000 if the places first.
Voting is open through Monday, Oct. 10. Anyone can vote one time by visiting www.coxenterprises.com/cox-conserves/cox-conserves-heroes/vote.
Charity Sew meets Oct. 18
The next session of Charity Sew, set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the Scottville Senior Center, will feature a variety of projects. Thanks to a couple of generous donations of flannel, participants can choose to make bibs, receiving blankets, lap quilts, burp cloths and more. Patterns will be available for those who prefer not to sew flannel. Sewing machines will be needed; there are loaners at the senior center for those who can’t bring a machine.
Charity Sew meets on the third Tuesday of each month at the center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville. Participants do not need to attend the entire session.
Those wanting lunch can reserve a meal by calling the center at (231) 757-4705 prior to 9 a.m. on Oct. 18. The entrance to the center is behind the building. For additional information, contact Norma at 757-2315.