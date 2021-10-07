Charity Sew Oct. 19 in Scottville
The monthly Charity Sew sessions have resumed at the Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville, on the third Tuesday of the month. The October session will be Oct. 19, starting at 9 a.m.
This month’s emphasis will be creating items to keep dialysis patients warm — lap blankets, half sleeves, shawls, mitts and more. Fleece and other materials will be supplied, but participants should bring their own sewing machine, if possible.
Those wishing to stay beyond the lunch hour may bring a bag lunch, or call the senior center at (231) 757-4705 prior to 9 a.m. on meeting days to request a lunch through the senior center. For more information on the Charity Sew activities, call Norma at (231) 757-2315. Masking is requested until further notice.
MCR to meet Oct. 14
The Mason County Republicans will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14 at the Mason County Airport, 5300 U.S. 10, Ludington. The public is welcome. Attendees are asked to use the west entrance to the airport.
Chili cook-off Saturday at Ruby Creek
On Saturday there will be a chili cook-off and chocolate dessert at the Ruby Creek Conservation & Recreation Club, 8152 E Washington Road, in Branch Township.
Bring a pot of chili, try different chili varieties and vote on the best one. There will be prizes. The cost is $3 per person. Condiments and tableware will be furnished. There’s plenty of chili. Attendees don’t need to cook.
Artists wanted for Art
of Giving holiday market
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host an Art of Giving Holiday Artist Market this holiday season.
The market will allow area artists an opportunity to display their artwork to community members looking for unique, locally made gifts.
The holiday artist market will be open during LACA business hours —11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays; and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays — from Friday, Nov. 26 through Friday, Dec. 17. LACA will also have extended special shopping hours Dec. 5 and Dec. 8.
Throughout the holiday shopping season LACA plans to educate our community about the advantages of purchasing locally made art. Buying and giving art shows thoughtfulness. It shows you cared enough to not buy the same mass-produced stuff anyone can buy. Giving art demonstrates real meaningful support for the arts.
Buying art from local artists also helps their small business and your local economy thrive.
The Art of Giving Holiday Artist Market is a multi-artist exhibit/sale with each artist having their own designated wall space. During the holiday artist market LACA’s main gallery will be transformed into 18 different wall display areas and four display spaces in the glass case for jewelry artists. Artists are also able to utilize the floor space for a print rack/bin at their space.
The cost of the display areas are $15 per 8-foot space wall space and $20 for a 12-foot wall space. Jewelry spots are $15 each. All artists will be limited to one space.
Market sales will be handled through the LACA Gift Shop with 30-percent commission for LACA members and 35-percent commission for non-members.
Artists wanting to take part in the holiday artist market can reserve a space on a first-come, first-served basis beginning Friday, Oct. 15. A map of the wall spaces will be available at the time of registration for artists to select their desired display area. Artists are required to complete an inventory list at the time of set up; they may also refresh their display area as items sell during the artist market.
Artists will be responsible for hanging their own works using the LACA hanging system. No sawtooth hangers, string and no nails or contact tape). Set up their will be Nov. 23-24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Items not sold during the holiday artist market must be picked up by Dec. 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information or to reserve a display area, visit the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington or call (231) 845-2787.
Library, Abondia Center host Shifting Landscapes lecture Oct. 11
The Mason County District Library and the nonprofit Abondia Center will hold the second event in the Shifting Landscapes public lecture series on Monday, Oct. 11. The lecture will focus on connecting with others, and will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts with sociologist David Hartman. The lecture will also be available via Zoom.
Shifting Landscapes, running from October to April, looks at six areas of life that have been reshaped by COVID-19 and the many events that have occurred during the past 20 months. October’s topic is community. Hartman will explore diverse reactions to reconnecting with other people after the COVID-19 quarantine was lifted.
“Most of us were very eager to end quarantine. But when it was time, many actually found we didn’t want to leave our homes,” team member Cathy Organ said. “We often expressed it as not wanting to get out of our ‘sweats’ and into ‘real’ clothes. But even though it felt odd, it seems it was often signaling we wanted to be different when we went out there and connected with others again.”
Hartman will look at why some found it hard getting back into everyday life, exploring how the pandemic has affected people’s family relationships, or led to a desire to seek new friends or change priorities.
The event is free and can be attended live or on Zoom at www.mcdl.pub/sl-register.
Tickets are not required. LACA is at 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington.
Shifting Landscapes events exploring Community will continue Monday, Oct. 18 with philosopher Stephen Esquith exploring how responsibilities to strangers might have shifted as a result of COVID-19.
Science is the next topic, starting Nov. 1, and continuing Nov. 8 and 15.
For more information, visit the library’s website at www.mcdl.org or contact Thomas Trahey at ttrahey@mcdlibrary.org or Brooke Portmann, director of Abondia Center, at baportmann312@gmail.com.