LACA’s annual Member Exhibit on display Sept. 2-30
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host its annual Member Exhibit Sept. 2-30 in the art center’s main gallery and performance hall gallery.
Opening night of the exhibit, Friday, Sept. 2, will feature a free public artist reception for community members to view the exhibit and interact with the artists.
The 2022 LACA Member Exhibit features artwork in a wide variety of mediums including, paintings, photography, mixed media, pastels and sculpture by more than 40 artists.
Featured artists include Steve Begnoche, Pamela Blair, Lynda Fox Blankinship, Lynn Bouwkamp, Kristine Campbell, Patricia Carney, Laura E. Carter, Bill Castonia, Paula DeGregorio, Chuck de la Durantaye, Karen de la Durantaye, Rachel Feinberg, Laurel Felsenfeld, Barbara Forgue, Frank Galante, Patti Higinbotham, Stephanie Kaiser, Brian Kainulainen, Kelly Karr, Anne Kivela, Darwin LaBelle, Randall McKenney, John Marek, Marie Marfia, Tim Marsh, Matthew Mroz, Linda Nelson, Denise Ottinger, Judy Peters, Marion Reidl, Joan Riise, Linda Sandow, Andrew Skinner, Julie Strabel, Pat Thomas, Linda VonPfahl and more.
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is located at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington.
Free Soil Gun & Knife Show is Sept. 18
The Free Soil Gun & Knife Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 at 8480 Democrat St. The entry fee is $5 per person, or $4 for veterans and seniors. There will be a 50/50 raffle, which the winner does not have to be present to win. Food and beverages will be available.
Doors open at 7 a.m. for vendors, and the cost for an 8-foot table is $20. Vendors can pre-register by calling Gregg at (231) 464-5454.
Fundraiser for Alzheimer’s walk is Saturday at Family Fare
In anticipation of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oct. 1, Corne Critters will hold a fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s walk from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Family Fare, 5539 U.S. 10, Ludington.
‘North Country Opera’ coming to LACA for anniversary revival
Forty years after its first performance, “The North Country Opera” returns to the stage this October with a six-date tour of Michigan including a performance at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts on Friday, Oct. 14.
With a few twists on the original script, even long-time fans of the musical will get a fresh take on the much-loved production.
“North Country Opera” is a folk musical by renowned Michigan playwright, songwriter and Ludington native Jay Stielstra. Set in the Buckhorn Bar in northern Michigan, “North Country Opera” is the north country’s own version of a timeless love story: a young man falls in love with the beauty of the northern woods and rivers, and the woman he meets there.
After leaving for the big city to pursue bigger and better things, he realizes how much he misses the two loves he left behind.
Tickets for the LACA performance are $20 in advance and $25 at the door and can be purchased online at www.ludingtonartscenter.org or in the LACA gift shop during normal business hours. The production will have general admission seating event and doors for the event will open at 6:30 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. show.
Refreshments, a cash bar, water and popcorn will be available for purchase prior to the show as well as during intermission.
“North Country Opera” has been produced more than any other of Stielstra’s plays. It premiered in 1982 as the second play ever produced at the original Performance Network in Ann Arbor. Since then, it has been revived in 1992, 1993 and 2003 in Ann Arbor, and has toured across the state.
“North Country Opera” features an all-star cast and crew including Ron Miller, who directed several of the earlier productions of both “North Country Opera” and “North Country Opera Continued,” returns to direct the 40th anniversary revival.
It stars Rochelle Clark and Brad Phillips with Chris Buhalis, Kristi Davis, Peter Knox, Christina McMullen, David Menefee, and Italy-based artist Aaron Stielstra. The Buckhorn Bar Band features Music Director Judy Banker with Michigan music favorites David Roof, Grant Flick and Ben Willis.
Last call for Ludington Senior Center trip to New Orleans
There is still time to make a reservation for a trip to New Orleans. The trip on a motor coach leaves from the Ludington Senior Center on Nov. 5 and returns on Nov. 13. Highlights of the trip include a guided tour of New Orleans, admission to the National World War II Museum, a tour of a Louisiana plantation, admission to Mardi Gras World, a riverboat cruise, the French Quarter and sights on the way and back home. The price per person, for nine days and eight nights, is $879, based on double occupancy.
If interested, call (231) 845-6841 and ask for Barb.
Space is limited.