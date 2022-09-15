U.S. 31/M-22 roundabout in Manistee opens to traffic next week
The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that the new roundabout at the U.S. 31 and M-22 intersection north of Manistee will be open to traffic on Monday, Sept. 19. Remaining work is scheduled to continue through October.
On Monday, MDOT will remove temporary traffic signals on U.S. 31 and lift the detour for M-22 traffic. The temporary runaround that has been used to maintain U.S. 31 traffic will be removed to allow crews to build the roundabout’s south leg. –Remaining work includes minor roadside restoration, installation of permanent lighting, and plantings next spring. This season’s work is scheduled to be completed by the end of October.
The roundabout is a cooperative project between MDOT and the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians. $1.5 million has been invested in building the new roundabout. The Little River tribe contributed $883,000 toward the project.
FiveCAP board to meet Sept. 22
FiveCAP’s board of directors meeting has been changed from Sept. 29 to Thursday, Sept. 22 at 9:30 a.m. in the Inn-Conference Room at Manistee National Golf & Resort, 4797 Grant Hwy., Manistee.
International Beach Sweep is Saturday
A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW) is sponsoring the community’s International Beach Sweep from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
Join others all over the world in cleaning coastal beaches along with counting every bit of trash which will then be added to a database. Teams have removed over 490,000 pounds of litter from the Great Lakes since the Alliance for the Great Lakes started tracking it. Participants will meet at the south concession stand in Stearns Park. Gloves and bags will be provided. All are welcome. For more information, visit www.affew.org.