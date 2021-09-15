Le Cirque Esprit to kick off WSCC Performing Arts season
VICTORY TWP. — The West Shore Community College Performing Arts Series kicks off its 2021-22 season at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 with two performances by Le Cirque Esprit, “Spirit of the Machine,” at the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, 101 Maple St., in Manistee.
Le Cirque Esprit has established a unique identity in American circus by framing the pioneering contemporary music of Cordis under a spectacular tapestry of lights, acrobatics and aerial movement.
This new show is based on the Greek mythological tale of Talos, the first machine. The show was inspired by Cordis’ epic multi-movement suite, “The Only,” which features the group performing with several mechanical movements including a 1902 Victor Talking Machine, a large custom-made music box, a pocket watch, and more. The show also features breathtaking acrobatics and aerial acts paired with classic circus artistry, such as juggling and wheel acts.
For more information and to purchase tickets, go to the college’s website at www.westshore.edu/performingarts.
Customers can also call (231) 843-5507, or stop by the box office located in Schoenherr Campus Center. Visa, Mastercard and Discover credit cards are accepted.
End of Summer Celebration at Danish Brotherhood Saturday
There will be an End of Summer Celebration from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St. in Ludington. The Scottville Clown Band will perform, with other entertainment to follow. A monetary donation is required to enter the event and food and beverages will be available to purchase as well as a 50/50 raffle. This is an End of Summer Celebration that will take place Sept 18th at the Danish Brotherhood Lodge 51.
Volunteers needed to help Friends of Nordhouse Dunes with cleanup Sept. 25
Celebrate National Public Lands Day on Sept. 25 and help Friends of Nordhouse Dunes show Nordhouse some love. Volunteers will work with U.S. Forest Service staff to pick up trash after a busy summer season.
Please bring gloves, snacks, water, and anything else you might need for a hike out to the beach. Trash bags and buckets will be provided.
Meet in the Nurnberg trailhead parking lot at noon. The cleanup will be done by 2 p.m. Parking is free for volunteers. The parking lot fills up fast so give yourself a extra time to park on the road and walk in.
For further information, contact Anna with Friends of Nordhouse Dunes at friendsofnordhousedunes@gmail.com or find Friends of Nordhouse Dunes on Facebook.
Soup and Sweets fundraiser for local missions Oct. 2
The women’s group at Evergreen Covenant Church is having a fundraiser for local mission needs. There will be a Soup and Sweets supper on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., or while soup lasts. The soups include cheesy ham, chili and chicken vegetable. There will be a variety of desserts to choose from. The address is 7396 S. Evergreen Road in Branch. The cost is $6 per person; children 5 and younger can attend for free.
Reception for Todd Reed exhibit is today at WSCC
A reception for an exhibit displaying the work of local photographer Todd Reed will be held at 6 p.m. today at West Shore Community College’s Manierre Dawson Gallery. During the reception, Reed will be sharing a documentary on his work and signing copies of his book “Todd Reed: 50 Years Seeing Michigan Through a Lens.”
The exhibit runs through Oct. 10. Both the exhibit and the reception are free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.westshore.edu.
Macroinvertebrate workshop coming Sept. 21
The Mason-Lake Conservation District and the Little Manistee Watershed Conservation Council are hosting a macroinvertebrate workshop as part of a stream-monitoring program for the Little Manistee River.
Macroinvertebrates are large insects without a backbone that are a main source of food for fish and other stream fauna.
The Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has set up the Michigan Clean Water Corps Program to help monitor lakes and streams across Michigan. Every fall and spring, macroinvertebrates are collected from the Little Manistee to help determine stream health. Although water samples are a good way to test for chemicals in the water, macroinvertebrates live in the stream year-round, and water tests only give a snapshot for that specific time. Macroinvertebrates are easy to sample and are great indicators of stream health.
Different species have varying tolerance to pollution, so presence of certain species can help to indicate a healthy or unhealthy stream.
The conservation district invites anyone interested in stream health to volunteer to help with the project. On Sept. 21 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Elk Township Hall there will be a workshop discussing macroinvertebrates and stream monitoring in more in depth. During the workshop, there will be more information on the stream monitoring event, to be held in October. If interested in the workshop, RSVP to Abbey Hull by Sept. 19 by emailing abbeyhull97@gmail.com.