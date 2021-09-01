MCC to start with half-day Tuesday
Mason County Central Schools welcomes students back to school on Tuesday, Sept. 7. The school district reminds parents that this is a half-day, with students attending in the morning only. Bagged lunches will be available to take home. Scottville Elementary will dismiss at 11:20 a.m. and all other buildings dismiss at 11:30.
Mitten Tree seeks helpers for 35th year
Church Women United of Mason County is asking for help from those who would like to participate in the Mitten Tree program. In the program, volunteers knit, crochet or sew mittens, hats or scarves for the needy children of Mason County. The program is flexible; knitters can choose their own pattern, size and color. If there are any specific needs regarding, that information will be provided. The group gives free yarn to participants. Those who need yarn or would like to volunteer should contact co-chairs Suzanne Dietel at (517) 303-6030 or Norma Koeppe at (231) 843-4253.
The Salvation Army will collect mittens, hats and scarves at any time throughout the year and distributes them to needy children just before Christmas. Simply put them in a bag with your name and phone number on it, bring them to the Salvation Army at 1101 S. Madison St. in Ludington and let them know the items are for the Mitten Tree. The Salvation Army is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and can be reached at (231) 843-3711.
All donations of mittens, hats and scarves are greatly appreciated.
Church Women United started sponsoring the Mitten Tree in 1986, making 2021 its 35th year. In that time, approximately 10,500 pairs of mittens have been given out.
Training to prevent financial abuse of elders is Sept. 22 in Manistee
People who live near Manistee County will have the opportunity to participate in a training to help prevent the financial abuse of elderly people with mild cognitive impairment.
Dr. Fei Sun, a social work professor at Michigan State University, is the principal investigator for the Prevention of Financial Abuse Among Elders with Cognitive Decline educational research project.
If you care for a senior with some form of cognitive decline such as early onset dementia or Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, decline caused from a stroke, or other form of cognitive decline, the training program might be beneficial.
Attendees will receive resources, support, education and strategies needed to assess risk factors and tools for prevention of financial abuse. Qualifying participants will also receive a $100 stipend for completing the program for this research project.
The training is from 9:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22 at the Manistee County Council on Aging Wagoner Center, 260 Saint Mary’s Pkwy., Manistee. A free lunch at the Center will be included. The program is also available by Zoom for those who choose to not attend in person.
For more information contact Judy Crockett at crockettjudy@gmail.com or (231) 723-7914. Pre-registration is required.
The Manistee County Council on Aging is a partner with this project.
DHD encourages those who were vaccinated out of state to get registered in Michigan
District Health Department No. 10 encourages all individuals who were vaccinated in another state but reside in Michigan to get their COVID-19 vaccine registered in the Michigan Care Improvement Registry.
MCIR benefits health care organizations, schools, licensed childcare programs, pharmacies and Michigan’s citizens by consolidating immunization information from multiple providers into a comprehensive immunization record. This reduces vaccine-preventable diseases and over-vaccination, allowing providers to view up-to-date patient immunization history in one system.
Get registered in MCIR by bringing your proof of vaccination card to any local public health department or your medical care provider. Or visit www.dhd10.org/covid-19-vaccine and complete the form to submit a picture of your COVID-19 card and Michigan driver’s license, and the health department will enter your information into MCIR. Scroll to where it says “Vaccination card.”
Anyone 18 and older can now locate and download their immunization record on the MCIR website if a record exists and matches your government issued ID. The portal can be found online at www.michigan.gov/immunize or at www.michigan.gov/miimmsportal. The immunization record from MCIR will appear as a PDF document which can be downloaded, saved or printed.
As the portal is only available for those 18 and older, parents won’t be able to download their children’s immunization records. Parents may contact their child’s physician’s office or local health department to get a copy of the child’s immunization records.
For MCIR help desk inquiries, call 1-888-999-2484.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, visit www.dhd10.org/schedule. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, go to www.dhd10.org/covid-19-vaccine.
Kingdom Life Healing Ministries Healing School is Sept. 21-25
Kingdom Life Healing Ministries Healing School will take place Sept. 21-25 at Manistee United Methodist Church, 387 First St., in Manistee.
This is the fifth year Manistee UMC has hosted the school.
The school is conducted by the Rev. Bobby Cabot, a retired Methodist minister and president of Kingdom Life Healing Ministries. Learn more about Cabot and the program, and see testimonies, at www.klhm.org or on YouTube.
For more information, or to register, call (231) 723-6219 or visit www.manisteeumc.org.
If participants register by Sept. 7 they receive a discount.