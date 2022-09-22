Case to offer after school multimedia program at LACA
Mary Case is offering a weekly kids after-school multimedia art program’ at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts on Thursdays starting Sept. 29, from 3:30 to 5:15 p.m.
Registration is $22 per-day, per-student and includes all materials, a snack, and Dial-A-Ride transportation from Ludington Elementary School. Register online at www.ludingtonartscenter.org or by calling (231) 845-2787.
A discount is available if more than five sessions are purchased.
The program is designed to bring multimedia art opportunities to kids ages 5-18. When working with clay, students will use the potter’s wheel, create hand-built clay projects, and learn how to glaze pottery. Students will also have the choice to use a variety of materials on canvases such as acrylic paint, watercolors, pastels, pen, ink and more.
As students advance in their knowledge of the art materials and build on personal skills, they will be challenged with new concepts as they build confidence as young artists.
All students will work at their skill level and each student will have the freedom to choose what kinds of materials they want to work with.
Students will enjoy working in a professional artist studio and they will enjoy a wholesome and safe social environment with their peers. A snack will be provided after school, but kids can bring a snack as well. If using Dial-A-Ride, a parent or guardian must contact the Ludington Mass Transit Authority dispatch at (231) 845-6218.
Case is a local artist, teacher, and gallery owner in Ludington. She sells her paintings and pottery in her galley and on her website, www.artbymarycase.com. Her teaching studio is located on Dowland Street, two blocks east of the car ferry. Case has lived in Ludington for five years and teaches multimedia classes — primarily, pottery and acrylic painting — at her studio and at the LACA, as well as partnering with local businesses.
LACA is at 107 South Harrison St. in downtown Ludington. In addition to art workshops and performances, LACA hosts free visual art exhibitions throughout the year. Exhibits are free and open to the public. LACA hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays; and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Reproductive freedom rally Oct. 1 at Rotary Park
Northwest Michigan for Reproductive Freedom, which is now a 501©4 nonprofit organization, is having a rally Saturday, Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Rotary Park in Ludington.
Singer-songwriter writer Cheryl Wolfram will perform from 11 a.m. to noon. Two speakers will address their experiences with abortion and while campaigning on behalf of reproductive choice: Claire Rizer of Chicago, and Amanda Mazur of Shelby. District Health Department No. 10 will be on-hand with reproductive health information and several pro-abortion-rights political candidates such as Brian Hosticka, Terry Sabo, Amanda Siggins and others will briefly address the crowd.
There will be a voter registration informational booth and information on Proposal 3, which would enshrine reproductive rights in the state constitution, will be available. There will also be other informational resources from Manistee, Mason and Oceana counties.
At 2 p.m., some participants will gather along the avenue with signs while others will peacefully march to the courthouse and back. Poster-making supplies will be available for anyone wishing to make a pro-reproductive freedom sign.
String-A-Longs to host weekly community jams
Grab your string instruments and join the String-A-Longs for a weekly acoustic music jam, from easy, two-chord songs to intermediate-level playing. The workshops start in October.
The jam will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Ludington Library on the first and third Tuesday of the month, and from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Ludington Senior Center on the second and fourth Monday of the month.
The group will provide the lyrics and chords of well-known songs including country, folk, light rock, oldies, gospel and more. The goal of the weekly jam is to provide musicians a chance to learn, share and enjoy playing music together in an informal and welcoming setting.
For more information, call (231) 869-3255.