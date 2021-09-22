Shifting Landscapes lecture series begins Oct. 4
Mason County District Library and the nonprofit Abondia Center have announced Shifting Landscapes, a new public lecture series, examining fallout from COVID-19 and many other events that have occurred over the past 20 months.
The first section, which focuses on community, and it will start on Monday, Oct. 4 with a lecture from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St. It will also be held on Zoom.
Developed by a team of six community members, Shifting Landscapes looks at six topics. Three sessions will be devoted to each topic, on the first three Mondays of the month. The topic of community will be followed by science in November. With no sessions in December, the series will pick up in January with education and continue February focusing on race/racism, truth in politics in March, and ending in April with economics.
“We’ll start with a focus on how we as individuals got through COVID,” said team member Cathy Organ. “For the second community session, on Oct. 11, we will take a look at what it was like re-connecting with friends and neighbors after we came out of quarantine earlier in this summer. And for the third community session, Oct. 18, we’ll look at the way we might have changed how we think about strangers.”
Shifting Landscapes is a collaboration between Mason County District Library and the Abondia Center.
All October and November sessions will take place at LACA, and will also be available via Zoom at mcdl.pub/SL-zoom.
All sessions are free. Attendees are encouraged to register at www.mcdl.pub/SL-register. For more information, visit the library’s website at mcdl.pub/SL-info, email the library’s head of circulation Thomas Trahey at ttrahey@mcdlibrary.org, or email Abondia Center Director Brooke Portmann at baportmann312@gmail.com.
Divorce support group starting Oct. 5
A divorce support groups is starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5 at Manistee United Methodist Church, 387 First St., Manistee. The mission of the group is to help those going through divorce or separation, and the loss and heartache associated with it.
For more information, call Kathi Lynn at (231) 920 2389. To sign up, call (231) 723-6219 or email office@manisteeumc.org.
Riverton Township changes meeting date
The Riverton Township Board has changed its meeting day from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6. The meeting will take place at 7:30 p.m. at Riverton Town Hall, 2122 W. Hawley Road.
Soup and Sweets fundraiser for local missions Oct. 2
The women’s group at Evergreen Covenant Church is having a fundraiser for local mission needs. There will be a Soup and Sweets supper on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., or while soup lasts. The soups include cheesy ham, chili and chicken vegetable. There will be a variety of desserts to choose from. The address is 7396 S. Evergreen Road in Branch. The cost is $6 per person; children 5 and younger can attend for free.
Volunteers needed to help Friends of Nordhouse Dunes with cleanup Sept. 25
Celebrate National Public Lands Day on Sept. 25 and help Friends of Nordhouse Dunes show Nordhouse some love. Volunteers will work with U.S. Forest Service staff to pick up trash after a busy summer season.
Please bring gloves, snacks, water, and anything else you might need for a hike out to the beach. Trash bags and buckets will be provided.
Meet in the Nurnberg trailhead parking lot at noon. The cleanup will be done by 2 p.m. Parking is free for volunteers. The parking lot fills up fast so give yourself a extra time to park on the road and walk in.
For further information, contact Anna with Friends of Nordhouse Dunes at friendsofnordhousedunes@gmail.com or find Friends of Nordhouse Dunes on Facebook.