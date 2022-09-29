Code RED alert going
out today
On Thursday Sept. 29, Mason County residents may receive a test Code RED alert. The Code RED system might be used during a table-top exercise being conducted by the Mason County Emergency Operations Center. The test Code RED alerts will include clear text noting it as a “test only” message. However, the alert may include exercise scenario information as well.
Individuals receiving the message are expected to take no action.
Creative kids time Friday at library
All children are invited to join the library’s fun on a no-school day with games, crafts, and fun from noon to 3 p.m. Friday at the Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave. Staff will be there to lead the activities.
All Mason County District Library programs are free. Children 8 years old and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Adult sewing workshops coming to LACA
Deb Borema will be leading two adult sewing workshops at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts in October: a fleece hoodie workshop on Sunday, Oct. 9 from 1 to 4 p.m.; and a fleece pants workshop on Sunday, Oct. 23 from 1 to 4 p.m.
Students are responsible for purchasing the pattern and supplies before the workshop.
Registration is $15 for LACA members and $20 for non-members per workshop. These workshops are limited to five students. Register online at www.ludingtonartscenter.org or by calling (231) 845-2787.
Students in the fleece hoodie workshop will use Its Sew Simple McCalls Pattern style 9582 that can be found at the Ludington Walmart. Students are also required to bring three yards of fleece, one 26-inch separating zipper, and a spool of thread that matches the fleece. Everything else will be provided.
The fleece pants workshop uses the same pattern. Students will also be required to bring 2.5 yards of fleece fabric, half-inch-wide elastic, and a spool of thread that matches the color of the fleece. Everything else will be provided.
Borema learned how to knit and sew from her grandmother. She still has the first doll dress she ever made when she was 9 years-old. Borema has taught craft classes at both LACA and Sandcastles Children’s Museum in Ludington, Michigan. Some of her projects include rock painting, pom-poms, and potholders.
LACA is located at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington. In addition to art workshops and performances, LACA hosts a variety of free visual art exhibitions throughout the year. Exhibits are free and open to the public. LACA hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays; and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.