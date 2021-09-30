Crafting kids for adults at library Friday
The Mason County District Library will begin distributing crafting kits for adults on the first Friday of each month from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its locations in Ludington and Scottville.
The packets will be on a cart outside 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every First Friday.
This week we have no-sew, bean bag pumpkins for you to create. Fabric and instructions are provided. You provide the filling.
Autumn Fest canceled at White Pine Village
The Autumn Fest event at Historic White Pine Village, originally scheduled for Saturday, has been canceled due to a lack of volunteers.
Lake County Sesquicentennial Celebration continues
The Lake County Sesquicentennial Celebration continues through Saturday with activities historical activities. Today at 2 p.m. author Ron Stephens will lead a self-driving tour of Idlewild starting in the parking lot at the Idlewild Cultural and Historic Center. Illinois folk musician Chris Vallillo will return to the Lake County Historical Museum Boat House stage for a 7 p.m. outdoor concert featuring music from the 1870s to the early 1900s. The courthouse will be open from noon to 4 p.m. today and Friday for the the public to view the American flag that Governor Baldwin presented to Lake County in 1872. The flag is rarely on display due to its fragile condition.
On Friday, Melissa Fish, regional liaison for the governor’s office, will present the Governor’s Award at the Lake County Historical Museum. Webber Township’s Chili Cook-Off runs from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Township Hall, with great chili recipes, hot dogs for the kids, a bonfire and sidewalk chalk art activities.
Saturday wraps up the celebration events with the Lake County History Day at the historical museum from noon to 4 p.m. Lake County 4-H and the Chase Creek Smokehouse are hosting 4-H Game Day beginning at 1 p.m. on the museum grounds. Farther north in the county, the Luther Area Museum and the Luther Lions Club will host their annual tea party at 1 p.m. Tickets are available at the door, but plan to arrive early to ensure a good spot.
Closing ceremonies will be held at the Wenger Pavilion in downtown Baldwin Saturday at 5 p.m. Gary Truxton and the Pine Stump Savages will provide an entertaining evening of old-time music. At the founder’s tribute, the historical society will identify Lake County founding families. Jones Ice Cream will host an ice cream social, too.
View the full schedule of events on the Lake County Historical Museum Michigan Facebook page, or call the museum at (231) 898-6500 for more information.
Divorce support group starting Oct. 5
A divorce support groups is starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5 at Manistee United Methodist Church, 387 First St., Manistee. The mission of the group is to help those going through divorce or separation, and the loss and heartache associated with it.
For more information, call Kathi Lynn at (231) 920 2389. To sign up, call (231) 723-6219 or email office@manisteeumc.org.
American Legion Auxiliary Craft and Vendor Show is Nov. 6
The American Legion Unit 76 Auxiliary scheduled its annual Craft and Vendor Show, which will take place Saturday, Nov. 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit www.alaunit76ludington.us for more information and a registration form. The event is open to the public and will be held at the American Legion, 318 N. James St., in Ludington.
Riverton Township changes meeting date
The Riverton Township Board has changed its meeting day from Oct. 5 to Wednesday, Oct. 6. The meeting will take place at 7:30 p.m. at Riverton Town Hall, 2122 W. Hawley Road.