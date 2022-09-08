Riverton Twp. seeks volunteers to clean headstones
Riverton Township is looking for volunteers to help clean and prepare cemetery headstones prior to recording information and taking pictures for the cemetery mapping project. People are needed to apply approved cleaners to headstones, carefully scrub off dirt and debris, and rinse well the headstones prior to picture taking. Materials will be supplied.
Be prepared for bending, lifting and scrubbing. Work will be overseen by trained technicians. Schedules shall consist of one- to four-hour shifts, whatever the volunteer can offer.
Dates and times have not yet been set but will be during October, when weather permits. Groups such as Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and 4-H Clubs are encouraged to participate for community service.
Anyone interested, especially Riverton Township residents, should contact Gary Dittmer, Riverton Township Supervisor at (231) 233-5032 or email g_dittmer@hotmail.com.
AFFEW to hold invasive plant event Sept. 13 at Cartier park
A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW) will be holding an invasive plant species pulling in Cartier Park on Sept. 13. Participants will be pulling invasive barberry from 10 a.m. to noon
AFFEW is conducting the event with the City of Ludington.
Wear a long-sleeved shirt and pants, along with closed-toe shoes. Gloves are recommended also. All are welcome. Participants will meet across from the dog park.
For more information, visit www.affew.org.
AAUW Ludington to meet Sept. 12
The American Association of University Women (AAUW) will host a branch meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12 at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 501 E. Danaher St., Ludington. Members and guests are welcome.
Mason-Lake Conservation District to hold budget meeting
The proposed budget of the Mason-Lake Conservation District for Fiscal Year beginning Oct. 1, 2022, will be presented to the district board for final approval at their regular monthly meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14. The meeting will be held at the Scottville Library, located at 204 E. State St.
The public is invited to comment on the proposed budget at this time.
Copies of the proposed budget are available at the meeting or Conservation District Office, 655 N. Scottville Road, or at www.mason-lakeConservation.org.
American Legion Auxiliary meets Sept. 12
The Edwin H. Ewing Unit 76 American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12 at the post, 318 N. James St., Ludington.