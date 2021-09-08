Pentwater Lake Association to meet Sept. 20
The next meeting of the Pentwater Lake Association board of directors will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20. Public comments are invited. Those who wish to attend should email PlaPress2021@gmail.com for the meeting address.
Membership in the Pentwater Lake Association is open to all individuals interested in the lake, its natural resources and water quality. Members do not have to own lake property in order to join the nonprofit organization.
More details and past meeting minutes are available at www.pentwaterlakeassociation.com.
Library to participate in 9/11 Memorial & Museum’s educational exhibition
Mason County District Library is participating in a downloadable, educational exhibition that presents the history of 9/11, its origins and its ongoing implications through the personal stories of those who witnessed and survived the attacks. The exhibition is called “September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World,” and is presented by the 9/11 Memorial & Museum.
Told across 14 posters, it includes archival photographs and images of artifacts from the museum’s permanent collection. It explores the consequences of terrorism on individual lives and communities at the local, national and international levels, and encourages critical thinking about the legacy of 9/11.
The posters will be on display at the Ludington Library through Sept. 18, and will also be displayed at the library’s booth at the Scottville Fall Festival on Saturday.
SPLKA to host last bus day of the season Saturday
The Sable Points Lighthouse Keepers Association (SPLKA) is hosting bus service to the Big Sable Point Lighthouse on Saturday. Round-trip bus transportation from noon-5 p.m. is offered from the building next to the State Park office to the Big Sable Lighthouse. An additional charge of $5 for adults and $2 for children 12 and younger will be collected on this day from visitors who take advantage of the bus transportation.
The last round-trips out to Big Sable will be sold at 4 p.m.
Tower climbs at all SPLKA lighthouses are free with identification to all first responders, active and retired military for the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
Come enjoy the lighthouse and an afternoon of music provided by local musician Joe Irelan, who brings his unique blend of soft rock, blues folk and beautiful ballads from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. This is SPLKA’s last bus event to Big Sable for the 2021 season.
RSVP by Friday for Mason-Lake Conservation District’s fall farm field day, set for Sept. 16
The annual fall farm field day will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16. The event is hosted by the Mason-Lake Conservation District and Aaron Schade Farms. Topics will include drainage solutions, precision agriculture and profitability, equipment demonstrations, and pesticide record keeping. RUP credits will be available, along with a complementary dinner.
This field day is offered as part of the Michigan Agricultural Environmental Assurance Program (MAEAP) at the conservation district. MAEAP aims to assist farms with best management practices and showcase top environmental stewards in the area.
RSVP for the event by emailing justin.brown@macd.org or by calling (231) 757-3707 ext. 109 by Friday, Sept. 10.
Vax to School COVID-19 vaccination clinics in area this week
School will be starting nearly everywhere next week and Northwest Michigan Health Services (NHMSI) is keeping on the gas with the Vax to School campaign. NHMSI has several COVID vaccination clinics set up, some of which are in the area.
NMHSI is charged with reaching people in the more rural parts of the state and underserved communities.
The following local clinics take place this week:
• Thursday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Pentwater Convenience Center, 4374 Monroe Road, Pentwater
• Friday, 1-4 p.m., Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, 4081 W. Polk Road, Hart
Children getting the vaccine must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and will need verification of age. Many of these will be curbside service where there is no need to get out of the car to get the vaccine. Just sign a little paperwork and it can be done in just a few minutes.