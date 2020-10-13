Children’s farm hosts October coloring contest
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm is hosting its October coloring contest for seniors and people with special needs of all ages. The theme for the month is Halloween.
Ribbons will be awarded to the top three art pieces in each group. Include your name, full address, age and if you are special needs, write “s.p.” on the picture or envelope.
Drawings can be mailed to Circle Rocking S Children’s Fam Inc., 5487 Tuttle Road, Free Soil, MI 49411. The deadline is Oct. 31 for judging. Ribbons will be mailed after the due date.
The contest is free to enter, and participants can include as many entries as they'd like. Pictures will not be returned. They will be hung in the barn for visitors to see.
For more information, call (231) 462-3732, email circlerockingsfarm@att.net or visit www.circlerockingsfarm.org.
P.M. Township board to meet tonight
The Pere Marquette Township Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. tonight at the township hall, 1699 S. Pere Marquette Hwy.
LHS yearbooks to be distributed Oct. 30
Preordered 2019-2020 Ludington High School yearbooks will be distributed on Friday, Oct. 30. Current in-person students will be able to pick up their yearbooks during both lunch hours that day. Current online students and 2020 LHS graduates may pick up their yearbooks in the Peterson Auditorium parking lot from 3 to 5 p.m. Books that are not picked up that day will be available the following week by contacting the LHS office. Extra copies, if available, will also be available at that time.
Only the student, a sibling, or a parent may pick up a yearbook. All others require special permission. For more information, contact yearbook@lasd.net or call (231) 845-7303 ext. 5332.
Taylor Makowicki to perform at tonight at LACA
Some tickets may still available for Taylor Makowicki’s Courtyard Concert performance at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St. in Ludington. The concert is set for tonight.
Because of cooler temperatures, the concert will be held in LACA’s performance hall, but social distancing and face masks are still required and seating is limited to 20 people.
Makowicki will perform two 40-minute concerts, one at 7 p.m. and one at 8 p.m. Tickets are $5 and are available to purchase in person at the LACA gift Shop, by calling (231) 845-2787, or online by visiting ludingtonartscenter.square.site/courtyard-concerts.
Upcoming Courtyard Concerts include Greg Kjolhede on Tuesday, Oct. 20 and Nathanial White and Noah Cameron Tuesday, Oct. 27. The concert series will take a break for election night, Nov. 3, and will resume Nov. 10