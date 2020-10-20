High school, middle school parent-teacher conferences for MCC are this week
This week is parent-teacher conference week at Mason County Central high school and middle school.
There will not be any face-to-face conferences due to COVID-19, according to Jeff Tuka, high school principal. Throughout the week, parents can call or email teachers and they will return messages by the end of the day on Friday. Teachers will be in their classrooms to talk live from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Parent-teacher conferences at the middle school are set for Wednesday and Thursday.
For more information, contact the middle school at (231) 757-3724 or the high school at (231) 757-4748.
VanderWall to address Manistee GOP, Tea Party Thursday
At a special meeting of the Manistee Republican Party and the Manistee Area Tea Party on Thursday, Oct. 22, 35th Dist. State Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, will be speaking in Manistee. He will be giving a legislative update on important issues currently being worked on within the state government. He will also address the next steps forward for the Legislature after the Supreme Court of Michigan ruling regarding the governor’s emergency orders. There will be time for questions from the audience.
Social distancing will be observed, and organizers will do their best to meet all health and safety requirements from MDHHS.
The meeting will be held in the banquet room at the Bungalow Inn, on U.S. 31 south of Manistee. The social hour and optional dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the presentation will follow at approximately 6:30. The Manistee Area Tea Party meetings are open to the public at no charge. Find more information about the group by searching for Manistee Area Tea Party on Facebook.
Lake County launches new effort to expand broadband access
The Lake County Broadband Committee has launched a new initiative to expand and improve high-speed Internet access for all county residents, businesses, schools, healthcare facilities and community organizations. The Lake County Broadband team is working in partnership with national nonprofit Connected Nation, which has a mission to improve lives by identifying innovative solutions for expanding access, adoption and use of broadband and its related technologies to all people. The committee is using C.N.’s Connected Community Engagement Program to develop update the 2015 Lake County Technology Action Plan.
As part of this effort, and to ensure a plan that accurately reflects the need across the area, the committee is asking every individual, business and community organization in the county to take 10 minutes to fill out an access survey at www.2020lakecounty.com.
Data from the survey will help identify areas without internet access and areas that need improved service, while developing immediate and long-term solutions for expanding that access. COVID-19 has made it clear that everyone must be equipped with tools needed to work, communicate and access education and healthcare services remotely using the internet. The Connected Nation program has developed Technology Action Plans for more than 350 communities, counties and regions across the country.