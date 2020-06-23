Mason County Democrats to meet Wednesday
The Mason County Democratic Party Executive Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the outdoor patio at Chris and Dave's. Attendees will be asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
The next general membership meeting will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Sutton's Landing at 7 PM. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
For more information, contact Mason County Democrats Chair Ed Miller at (231) 757-3729.
Mason County College Access Network, United Way receive grant
Mason College Access Network (CAN) has been awarded $9,300 as part of the Michigan College Access Network COVID-19 Response Grant program. This funding will help Mason County students stay connected online as they prepare for college or transition into their first year of college at West Shore Community College.
Mason County high school juniors and seniors and first-year students from Mason
County who will start at WSCC in fall of 2020 are eligible to request assistance through Mason County Family Link on a first-come, first-served basis while funding lasts. The grant will offer $50 a month in assistance for internet connectivity for qualified students who were impacted by the COVID-19-related closures. Students who need assistance can also be referred by high school or college staff to United Way’s Mason County Family Link program.
Mason County Family Link has community schools coordinators who serve Ludington, Mason County Central, Mason County Eastern, Gateway to Success Academy, the West Shore Educational Service District and West Shore Community College. Family Link can help up to 160 Mason County students and their families with internet bill pay assistance, hot spots or phone data cards. The intent of this assistance is to help students to take part in college-related activities that are now online due to the coronavirus pandemic, such as college orientation, SAT prep, AP courses, college admissions webinars, online courses and web-based homework. The grant also has funding to assist up to 20 high school seniors and juniors with affording fees to take the SAT early, or to retake the SAT during the 2020-21 academic year. Retaking the SAT has been shown to improve test scores, but many students do not take advantage of this because of cost.
Michigan College Access Network, which provided this grant funding, believes that college
means any kind of post-secondary education, that college is for everyone and that college is both a necessity and a public good.
To request support through this program, contact United Way Executive Director Lynne Russell, by emailing lynne@masoncountyuw.org or call (231) 843-8593.
For more information on Mason College Access Network, contact Jody Maloney at jodym@ludington.org, visit MasonCountyCAN.org, or call 231-239-8224.
A.A. meetings resume at Community Church
The noon A.A. meetings have resumed at Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St. in Ludington.
Restore Freedom Initiative rally to be held Thursday
There will be a Freedom Rally from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Ludington's Waterfront Park
Ludington. Featured speakers will be Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole and Kevin Skinner, founder of the movement. For more information about the Restore Freedom Initiative, a proposed series of changes to the Michigan Constitution, visit www.restorefreedommi.com.
P.M. Township board to meet today
The Pere Marquette Charter Township Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. today. People can attend in person at the township hall or via tele-conference. To join the meeting via teleconference, dial the (701) 802-5472, enter the meeting access code of 1372354, followed by pound key.