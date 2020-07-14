Jimmy Dodson to perform live this week
Jimmy Dodson will perform two outdoor live solo acoustic concerts this week. The first will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at James Street Plaza in downtown Ludington, and the second will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday on the deck of Barnhardt’s Resort & Marina, 6006 Barnhard Road, in Hamlin Township.
N.A. to resume at community church
Narcotics Anonymous will resume at Community Church at noon and 8 p.m. Wednesdays; 8 p.m. Thursdays; and 8 p.m. Saturdays at 109 N. Harrison St.
Manistee GOP, Tea Party to hold picnic Thursday
the Manistee County Republican Party, in conjunction with the Manistee Area Tea Party, will hold its sixth annual picnic at noon on Thursday, July 16 at the Lions Pavilion on the First Street Beach.
Featured speakers will be 101st Dist. State Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, and 35th Dist. State Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington.
Attendees are asked to bring a dish to pass, a serving utensil and a beverage. Water, as well as sloppy joes, plates, cups napkins and silverware will be provided.
Garden club features Garden of the Month
The Mason County Garden Club’s July Garden of the Month is at the home of Gale Martin at 319 N. Robert St. in Ludington. Martin enlisted the assistance of Kent Halliday to install the hardscape and plantings three years ago. The front and back yards include hardy geraniums, dianthus, astilbe, goatsbeard and bottle rocket ligularia. Viewers may drive down the alley to view her back yard flower and vegetable gardens.