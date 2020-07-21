Match Day to help local nonprofits is Aug. 5
In response to the impact COVID-19 has had on community organizations, a group of local nonprofits will be raising money on Match Day, Wednesday, Aug. 5.
Match Day, developed by the Community Foundation for Mason County in partnership with the Pennies from Heaven Foundation and Metalworks, is designed to provide operating support including wages, salaries, rent, utilities and more for organizations impacted by COVID-19.
The match pool is seeded by a $30,000 grant from the Community Foundation, and is currently at $90,000 with donations from the Pennies from Heaven Foundation and Metalworks. It is expected to grow by Aug. 5.
To donate, visit www.mason-foundation.org/matchday2020 from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 5. This site will not be live until that day and time.
“Long before COVID-19, our local nonprofits were working hard to help make Mason County a great community for all who call it home,” said Monica Schuyler of Pennies from Heaven. “They already stretched their dollars as far as they could in pursuit of their missions. Now with the needs increasing, and limited opportunities for nonprofits to share their story to raise support to meet those needs, this is a small way Pennies from Heaven can help.”
For more information, including a list of participating organizations, visit www.mason-foundation.org/matchdayinfo.
Ramsdell to hold auditions for ‘The Nutcracker’
After much consideration, the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts announced that it is moving forward with its auditions for its production of “The Nutcracker.” Auditions will be this Sunday and next. The Ramsdell announced that the production will be postponed until 2021 if the Sleighbell Christmas Weekend is canceled, though that has yet to be determined.
Auditions on both Sunday, July 26 and Sunday, Aug. 2, are from 2 to 3 p.m. for girls in second year — or past second year — en point, boys interested in partnering or semi-soloist roles.
From 3:45 to 5 p.m., boys and girls ages 5 to 17 with any level of dance experience will audition. This group includes students who completed first year en pointe.
This project, directed and choreographed by Ingrid Bond, cooperatively unites dancers from numerous Michigan counties to prepare and present the ballet at the Ramsdell Theatre as a way to usher in the holiday season. “The Nutcracker” is planned to be presented on Dec. 4-6 and 11-13 at the Ramsdell Theatre.
Most rehearsals are held on weekends, beginning Sept. 5.
Dancers and dance students of all levels of training/experience are welcome. Auditions will be adjudicated by a panel of guest artists.
Plan to arrive at least 30 minutes in advance to register. Auditions are divided into four segments to help judges evaluate smaller groups. There is no audition fee. Participants can enter at the Hardy Hall entrance at Maple and First streets. Face masks are required for entry, and auditions will follow safe-distancing protocols.
For more information, call (231) 398-3336.
Auditions should send an RSVP to Ingrid Bond at thebep@sbcglobal.net.
Yard sale at Ruby Creek Conservation & Recreation Club July 24-25
There will be a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 24-25, at Ruby Creek Conservation & Recreation Club, 8152 E. Washington Road in Branch. Social distancing and masks observed. There will be youth beds, dressers, kitchen small appliances, some antiques, pans, dishes and more.