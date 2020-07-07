Questions sought for candidate forum hosted by Chamber, Daily News July 14
The Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Ludington Daily News are co-sponsoring a candidate forum at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 14 at Waterfront Park in Ludington.
It will be an opportunity for the public to hear from state and local candidates in their respective races in the Aug. 4 primary election.
Attendees are being asked to bring a blanket or a chair for seating while practicing 6-foot social distancing at the park.
The forum will feature candidate introductions and a question-and-answer session conducted by a panel.
The Daily News is accepting questions to consider asking candidates via email at editor@ludingtondailynews.com. Please put “Candidate question” in the subject line.
American Legion Auxiliary to meet July 13
The Edwin H. Ewing Unit 76 American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, July 12.
Old Kirk Museum welcomes Kit Holmes Thursday
The Old Kirk Museum’s Midweek Mornings in Manistee First Person Stories and Songs series continues this week with singer/songwriter Kit Holmes at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Holmes is a multi-talented performer born in Ann Arbor. A graduate of Forest Hills Central High School in Grand Rapids, Holmes was immersed in all things musical and theatrical.
From her first self-produced CD in 2004 to her most current releases, Holmes’s songwriting talents and heart-opening performances have earned her the recognition of the music industry, with best song nominations and awards from the Austin Songwriters Group, RoundGlass Music Awards, Just Plain Folks Music Awards and the Songwriter Serenade Performing Songwriter Competition.
Her highly acclaimed 2011 “Return to Love” CD was accepted into the Best Pop Vocal Album Category of the 54th annual Grammy Awards, while her 2017 release, “The Bridge,” was recognized in eight categories of the 60th annual Grammy awards.
Those attending Holmes’ program will be asked to wear face masks inside the Old Kirk and maintain social distancing at all times. Seating will be limited, and before and after Holmes’ program they will be able to view Hats off to the Ladies, an exhibit celebrating 100 years of Women’s Suffrage featuring accomplished Manistee Women and the hats they wore and the extraordinary Madsen Lumbering Dioramas, both in the lower level exhibit space.
Fin & Feather Club to resume meetings Wednesday
The Fin & Feather Club will be holding monthly meetings once again, starting
Wednesday. Due to Covid-19, there will be no dinner or speaker. Meetings will start at 6 p.m. sharp along with some basic safety rules. It is mandatory that you wear facial covering (mask), keep a minimum of 6-foot distance from others at all times, seating will be limited to two per table and there will be limited seating available, with approximately 40 members maximum.
People are encouraged not to attend if they have an illness in order to help keep everyone safe and healthy.
Free drive-through COVID-19 testing offered in Big Rapids
District Health Department No. 10 is offering free drive-through community testing for COVID-19 on Wednesday and Thursday at Trinity Fellowship EFC in Big Rapids.
The testing is open to anyone age 18 or older and a picture ID is required. Service is first-come, first-served, open to surrounding counties, not limited to symptomatic individuals. Testing is for current COVID-19 status and is done via nasopharyngeal swab (long cotton-tipped swab inserted in nose).
The health department is also offering a free Hepatitis A vaccine to those interested.