Mason County GOP to meet Thursday at Sutton’s Landing
The monthly meeting of the Mason County Republicans will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Sutton’s Landing. The location has changed to allow for social distancing.
Fin & Feather Club meeting to be held outdoors
The Wednesday meeting of the Fin & Feather Club will take place outdoors due to new COVID-19 rules restricting indoor gatherings to 10 people. If fewer than 10 people attend, the meeting will be held indoors. In the event of inclement weather, the meeting will be canceled.
American Legion Post No. 76 open this week
The Edwin H. Ewing American Legion Post No. 76 will be open from noon to 8 p.m., Thursday Aug. 13, through Sunday, Aug. 16.