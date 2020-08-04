Mitten Tree to continue in 2020
For 84 years, Church Women United has sponsored the Mitten Tree, a program that collects and makes mittens, hats and scarves for needy children in Mason County.
The Church Women United will be collecting the items as in years past, but co-chairs Judy Hill and Norma Koeppe state the method for collecting the items may be different because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For those who need yarn to knit items, call Koeppe at 843-4253.
West Michigan CMH launches free mental health and wellness app
West Michigan Community Mental Health is providing a free mental health and wellness app to anyone in the community, according to a press release.
Called myStrength, the free app offers access to clinically proven tools to manage stress, depression, anxiety, substance use disorders and other common behavioral health conditions along with COVID-19 resources, according to the release. Users may choose to complete self-directed courses or use one-on-one coaching.
Similar to a gym for physical fitness, myStrength is described as the “health club for your mind.” The web-based app delivers a personalized home page based on the user’s motivation level each day. Users can work on eLearning, explore articles and videos, or just get inspired by the daily quotes and inspirational messages.
The app also provides extensive resources to help people cope with the current COVID-19 pandemic, according to the release.
West Michigan CMH states myStrength is safe, secure and confidential. To sign up for a free account, visit www.wmcmhs.org, click on “For People We Serve” and select “myStrength.” Users will complete a brief wellness assessment and personal profile.
American Legion Auxiliary to meet Aug. 10
The Edwin H. Ewing Unit 76 American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10. Attendees are asked to wear face masks.
Mike Lenich, 80 Cows to perform Friday
Mike Lenich and 80 Cows will perform a socially distanced outdoor show from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at the Village Cafe, 347 S. Hancock St. in Pentwater.