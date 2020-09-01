Mitten Tree continuing this winter
Mitten Tree co-chairs Judy Hill and Norma Koeppe stated recently that the Church Women United will continue to do the Mitten Tree this winter.
The group will collect mittens, hats and scarves for needy children in Mason County. The pair said the method of collecting the items might be different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For those that need yarn or more information, contact Koeppe at 843-4253.
Hart Knights of Columbus to host chicken dinner
The Hart Knights of Columbus Council 2199 will be celebrating its 100th anniversary and the Feast Day of St. Gregory with a chicken dinner from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5 at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, 316 Peach St. in Hart.
LACA’s Grad & Go art fundraiser to go virtual Sept. 5
Seventy-two pieces of original artwork created by more than 22 area artists will go up for sale online at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5 during the Ludington Area Center for the Arts’ first-ever Grab & Go art fundraiser.
The artworks, created on 8-inch by 8-inch canvases, will be available for purchase on a fist-come, first-served basis for $35 each, with 100 percent of the sale price going to the arts center. Artwork purchased online will be shipped for free or can be picked up in person at 107 S. Harrison St. in Ludington.
Originally planned as an in-person sale and celebration in the spring, the Grab & Go fundraiser was reimagined due to COVID-19.
The 72 pieces of artwork created for the fundraiser are currently on display in the lobby of the arts center. Community members are encouraged to visit the art center prior to the kick-off of the sale, and then purchase the piece via LACA’s online store at https://ludingtonartscenter.square.site.
Grab & Go artwork can be purchased in-person during normal business hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Once a piece has been sold, it will be removed for the wall and the remaining artworks will be rearranged.
For more information about LACA events, including exhibits, workshops and performances, visit www.ludingtonartscenter.org or find LACA on Facebook.