Daughters of the American Revolution to meet Sept. 19
The Michigan Dunes Chapter of the National Society for the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) will meet via Zoom on Sept. 19. A link to the meeting will be sent to members via email. The guest speaker will be Natalie Ruth Joynton, who will discuss her book, “Welcome to Replica Dodge.”
Beautification grants available to Mason County businesses through Sept. 25
Mason County businesses may be eligible to receive funding for beautification of exterior spaces under a new grant program announced by the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Pennies from Heaven Foundation.
The purpose of this grant is to support small businesses with outdoor projects providing additional space for merchandise and/or areas for customers to enjoy. For example, companies may wish to create outdoor seating or murals, improve lighting or purchase sunshades. The selection committee is willing to consider any creative project that would be an asset to the business and its patrons.
Applicants may request up to a 50-percent match of funds for a project, with the maximum grant totaling $5,000. Grant applications are due by 5 p.m. Sept. 25.
To be eligible for a grant, a business must have a physical location in Mason County. Grant winners will be announced by Oct. 15. To apply, visit www.ludington.org/covid19-funding.
Fin & Feather Club to host memorial service Saturday
The Fin & Feather Club will be having a 1 p.m. memorial service on Saturday Sept. 19 at the club house. The club will be honoring four of its members that were lost in the last 12 months: Bruce Finch, Bob Fenstermacher, David Woodruff and David Stratton. Memorial bricks have been placed in the club’s memorial. The club’s chaplain, the Rev. Mick Shriver, will perform the service and the trap and skeet shooters will do the honors of a 21-gun salute. Service will be out doors and we will observe social distancing with the seating. Masks are encouraged.
Fremont John Wednesday at LACA
The Fremont John courtyard concert at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 7 and 8 p.m. Tickets are $5 and must be purchased in advance to make sure the audience can maintain social distancing in this intimate venue. Tickets may be purchased at the LACA gift shop by calling (231) 845-2787 or online at www.ludingtonartscenter.square.site.
There will be no LACA jam this week. The next LACA jam will be on Sept. 23.
Manistee Senior Center to celebrate seniors Wednesday
The Manistee Senior Center is holding a day to celebrate its seniors and the center on Wednesday, Sept. 16. There will be a visit from the Crazy Bubble Lady, and American Sign Language demonstration, a performance by Awesome Distraction and much more.
The event is free, and will be held in the parking lot of the senior center. Bring a lawn chair for comfort. Attendees are encouraged to dress for the weather.