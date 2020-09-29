Registration now open for LACA’s Virtual Ukulele Workshops with Lil Rev
Internationally known ukulele artist Marc Revenson, better known as Lil Rev, and the Ludington Area Center for the Arts are teaming up for a pair of virtual ukulele workshops Tuesday, Nov. 17.
Lil Rev will instruct workshop participants via Zoom from his home base in Milwaukee. Students will have the option of taking the workshops from the comfort of their own home or in the performance hall of the LACA building at 107 S. Harrison St., with Lil Rev on the center’s 197-inch LED screen. Due to indoor gathering limits, a maximum of 10 people may take part in the workshop from the performance hall.
There will be a boom chuck strumming workshop for country, bluegrass, folk and old time music on the ukulele will take place from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Students will learn to strum one of the most useful strums, the Boom Chuck Strum, with a wide variety of traditional tunes in this all levels class.
The beginners’ fingerpicking workshop will take place from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. During this workshop students will learn how to fingerpick on the ukulele using Lil Rev’s easy method of pattern playing. Students will learn a simple patterns and use them to accompany one another on a few two-chord and three-chord songs.
The cost of each workshop is $25 for LACA members and $30 for non-members. Students must specify how they plan to take the workshop — from their home or the LACA performance hall — when registering.
Register online by visiting ludingtonartscenter.square.site/music or by calling (231) 845-2787.
Virtual Momentum business pitch competition to be held Oct. 29
Pitch your business idea in a virtual competition and you could win $5,000 for your entrepreneurial venture.
Register now for the upcoming Virtual 5X5 Night, administered by the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce, and you could give your company the jump-start it needs. The premise behind this online contest is simple: five ideas, a 5-minute presentation, a $5,000 prize. Five entrepreneurs from Mason County will present their ideas in a live event, and one individual will be chosen to receive a cash award from the Pennies from Heaven Foundation.
“We’re excited again to be offering a boost to a local business,” said Brandy Miller, chamber president and CEO. “While we are unable to host a large gathering, we feel this online platform will be a way for entrepreneurs to showcase their ideas and propel their business ideas forward.”
To be eligible, contestants must submit an application by Oct. 15. A panel of judges will then shortlist initial applicants to five finalists, who will conduct a presentation during a live online event, set for Oct. 29.
In order to qualify for the competition, businesses must:
• Be located in Mason County.
• Have less than $250,000 in revenue annually
• Chosen finalists will be required to speak during the online competition in front of a live, virtual audience.
A complete list of eligibility requirements and rules can be found online at www.momentumstartup.org
Nonprofit and for-profit organizations, new and old businesses and past Momentum applicants are welcome to apply.
Applicants needing assistance in creating a business plan can book a free appointment with a mentor from the Ludington chapter of SCORE either online at by calling (231) 845-0324.
To apply, visit www.momentumstartup.org.
Outdoor early holiday craft show Oct. 3-4
There will be an Early Holiday Artsy Craft Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3 and Sunday, Oct. 4 at 505 E. Melendy St. in Ludington, rain or shine.
Seven local artists will be selling their beautiful creations a bit early this year and outdoors, (because of the pandemic). Get an early start on your holiday shopping while supporting local artists. Look for the hot pink directional signs.
For more information, contact Laurie Carey (231) 794-9184.