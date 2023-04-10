Spring weight
restrictions lifting in all of Lower Peninsula Wednesday
Effective 6 a.m. Wednesday, weight restrictions will be lifted on all state trunkline highways from the southern Michigan border north to the Mackinac Bridge, according to a release from the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Frost restrictions are still in effect in the Upper Peninsula and will be imposed and enforced on all state trunkline highways north of the Mackinac Bridge.
MDOT determines when weight restrictions begin each spring by measuring frost depths along state highways, observing road conditions, and monitoring weather forecasts. Weight restrictions remain in effect until the frost line is deep enough to allow moisture to escape and the roadbeds regain stability.
For weight restriction information and updates, call 800-787-8960, visit www.michigan.gov/truckers.
Mason County History Talk Wednesday at senior center
The Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St., will be serving breakfast at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday during a presentation from Mason County Historical Society about Oriole Field. Everyone is welcome to attend. Call (231) 845-6841 to make reservations for this event.
Masked Singer event
at Sandcastles April 21
On Friday, April 21, Sandcastles Children’s Museum will host an evening of food, drinks and entertainment during its Masked Singer event.
A panel of local celebrity judges will try to guess the identities of masked performers.
The adults-only, ticketed experience is a fundraiser for the museum.
Tickets are available at www.sandcastleschildrensmuseum.com, and they’re also available at the museum’s front desk at 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Tickets are $50 each and will include dinner, one vote and one raffle ticket for door prizes. There will be a cash bar and additional vote tickets available for purchase.
Four-part Alzheimer’s series coming to
Ludington Senior Center
The Ludington Senior Center is hosting the Alzheimer’s Association Michigan Chapter for four free educational workshops in the next few months. On Thursday, the subject will learn about understanding and responding to dementia-related behavior.
The May 11 topic is effective communication strategies. On June 8, discussion revolves around facing difficult dementia conversations such as driving, doctor visits, legal issues and financial planning.
The last workshop is June 22 and will focus on healthy living, with the latest research about Alzheimer’s and dementia.
Each class is on a Thursday and begins at 1 p.m., followed by the monthly caregiver support group meeting. To register, call 800-272-3900 or email helplinegmc@alz.org.