Fin & Feather Club plans skeet, shotgun shooting class in June
The Fin & Feather Club of Mason County is sponsoring a skeet and shotgun shooting class at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 7 at the skeet range.
Bring a shotgun, a 7 1/2- to 9-shot box of shells, and eye and ear protection.
For more information, call Bruce Krieger at (231) 357-4598 or Dan Englehart at (231) 510-1003.
There is no charge for this class.
Free FAFSA coach
training coming in May
Professionals and volunteers from area businesses and youth-serving organizations are invited to free training at West Shore Community College from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Thursday, May 19.
The training will cover how to support young people and their families in completing the free application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) that is due each year for people who want financial aid to go to college.
Local scholarships through the Community Foundation for Mason County and the Mason County Promise also require FAFSA completion.
The National College Access Network states that high school seniors who complete their FAFSA are 84% more likely to go to college.
Historically, high school counselors are the sole helpers for students who need support, but the Mason and Oceana College Access Networks are teaming up to create a network of community-based coaches to help outside of school.
The training will be led by uAspire, a national organization specializing in helping students afford college. The training will be offered both in-person at WSCC and online.
This training is offered at no cost, thanks to a grant from Michigan College Access Network.
Those interested in signing up can visit www.MasonCountyCAN.org or www.OceanaCAN.org to register.
Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.
Mason County GOP
to meet Thursday
The regular meeting of the Mason County Republican Committee will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14 at the Lakeshore Resource Center, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington.
The meeting is open to the public.
Road commission to lift weight ban April 18
The Mason County Road Commission will be lifting its weight restrictions for trucks at 6 p.m. on Monday.
Parkinson’s
management meeting today at senior center
The Parkinson’s disease support group at the Scottville Area Senior Center will have a special meeting from noon to 1:30 p.m. today to view a presentation on advances in Parkinson’s management.
Two Spectrum Health doctors will discuss new strategies for treating symptoms. This video presentation will serve as the group’s monthly meeting for April, which is usually held the third Wednesday of the month.
Contact Shirley Chancellor at (231) 462-3533) or the center at (231) 757-4705 for more information.
Tree seedling fundraiser to be held on Arbor Day
The Mason-Lake Conservation District will be hosting their annual tree seedling sale on the last weekend in April and welcomes the public to visit and join in the celebration of Arbor Day.
A variety of native evergreen and deciduous tree seedlings will be available for purchase, as well as shrubs for a wide selection of habitats that are important for wildlife.
Most customers have already pre-ordered trees, but a limited supply of seedlings will be available on April 29 and 30.
In addition, there will be other conservation products available, such as Michigan Field Guides, tree protectors and other deer deterrents.
This annual event serves as the major fundraiser for the conservation district each year.
The funds raised are then put back into the community through conservation projects such as educational seminars and workshops, shoreline stabilization and erosion control, tree planting and habitat improvements at public parks, staffing support and much more.
“This fundraiser, in conjunction with a $19,000 allocation from Mason County and $2,000 from Lake County, is really our main source of funding for the conservation district,” said Executive Director Dani McGarry. “Many people don’t realize that over 80% of what we do is grant funded, and changes from year to year, so our tree sale is crucial to helping keep our programs in place.”
Decades ago, the Mason-Lake Conservation District established and operated its own tree seedling nursery to promote reforestation and control erosion around the county.
Today, the district maintains a beachgrass nursery, but supports and utilizes local wholesale nurseries as sources for tree seedlings.
All tree sale pre-orders must be picked up during times listed below; orders cannot be held or delivered.
Extras for sale on site in Ludington will be on a first-come, first-served basis only.
Contact the conservation district at (231) 757-3707 ext. 5 with specific questions.
Pick-up information is as follows:
• Mason County Fairgrounds, 2-6 p.m. Friday, April 29 and 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 30
• Wenger Pavilion in Baldwin, 10 a.m.-noon, Saturday April 30; pre-paid orders only, no extras for sale.
Taco Tuesday April 19
at American Legion
The Ludington American Legion will have Leah’s Famous Tacos from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 19 at the Post, 318 N. James St. in Ludington. Tacos will be $2 and all proceeds will go to Post 76.