DAR to meet, rededicate plaque on April 17
The Michigan Dunes Chapter of the National Society for the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at the Summit Park Pavilion, 5581 S. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington.
During the meeting there will be a rededication of the 1921 Plaque/Boulder given by the then-Ludington Chapter DAR for the Father Jacques Marquette Memorial.
P.M. Township Board meets today
The Pere Marquette Charter Township Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at the township hall, 1699 S. Pere Marquette Hwy. To join the meeting via teleconference, call (701) 802-5472 and enter 1372354 for the access code.
AFFEW to host recycling presentation today
A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW) will host a Zoom presentation about recycling in Mason County from 7 to 8 p.m. today.
The presentation will be given by Matt Biolette of Republic Services and Sharon Edgar of the AFFEW Board of Directors as part of the organization’s month-long Earth Day celebration.
Biolette will discuss curbside recycling available to residents of Ludington, Scottville and Pere Marquette Township, including what items are collected and where they go once received. He will also explain why these specific jurisdictions have curbside recycling access.
Edgar will cover drop-off recycling available to residents in Summit and Hamlin townships. She’ll also discuss information available on AFFEW’s website about local organizations and businesses in the area that accept specific items, either for free or for a fee.
Registration is required. Visit www.affew.org for more information.
Amber Township Board to meet April 14
The Amber Township Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 14 at Amber Town Hall, 171 S. Amber Road, to discuss the formation of a planning commission with the township’s attorney. Face mask and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Racial Equity Book Club to meet via Zoom April 28
The public is invited to join a virtual book club exploring racial equity. The club will be discussing ‘Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. or at 6 p.m. People can join either the morning or evening group, both held via Zoom. Meetings last one hour each.
The book club alternates between non-fiction and fiction with racial equity as the focus. Members can suggest book titles, and then vote on the next selections.
Mason County District Library’s Racial Equity Book Club is led by staff member Thomas Trahey. Email ttrahey@mcdlibrary.org to join.
The Racial Equity Book Club is one of several activities planned for 2021 by Engaging for Equity, a collaborative of the Manistee Area Racial Justice and Diversity Initiative (MARJDI), West Shore Community College and the Mason County District Library. Events will take place in Manistee and Mason counties throughout the year.