American Legion seeking volunteers for poppy sale
The American Legion Post 76 family is seeking volunteers to help with the legion’s annual poppy sale to benefit local veterans. The sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 19-20 at Walmart and Family Fare.
Volunteers do not need to be members of the American Legion to participate.
For more information, contact Linda Wolven at (231) 843-2718.
USS LST 393 Veterans Museum starts season April 29
The USS LST 393 Veterans Museum will start its 19th year on April 29.
The historic World War II warship — a “landing ship tank” moored at the Mart Dock on the Muskegon waterfront — is restored and operated by a group of volunteers. It offers tours to view renovated areas of the ship and museum exhibits, along with events and memorials.
The museum will open for tours Saturday, April 29, and will be open weekends only through May, plus Memorial Day. Then it will be open Tuesday through Sunday until Labor Day, and weekends until Oct. 1.
Self-guided tour of the ship are $15 for adults or $10 for students. Admission is by credit or debit card only.
LST 393 is located at the Mart Dock adjacent to Heritage Landing county park on the downtown Muskegon waterfront. The ship opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m. The last tour starts each day at 4 p.m.
For more information, call (231) 730-1477 or visit www.lst393.org.
First Baptist Church
of Hart to feature guest speaker
The New Era Christian School, in partnership with Oceana Christian School, will feature speaker Tim Barton, president of WallBuilders, at 7 p.m. Friday, April 21 at the First Baptist Church of Hart, 3278 N. 72nd Ave. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
The event has limited seating. Community members are asked to register online at https://newerachristian.org/wallbuilders-event.
WallBuilders, a national pro-family organization, presents America’s forgotten history and heroes, with an emphasis on the nation’s religious, moral and constitutional heritage.
Barton, an ordained minister, has worked in a variety of church staff positions, including youth minister, worship leader and assistant pastor. He now spends countless hours in the WallBuilders’ library of tens of thousands of original documents, researching the truth of America’s founding; helping audiences understand how that connects to the present and what steps should be taken for the future. Barton consults with numerous state and federal legislators on policy and legislation and speaks to a variety of groups and media outlets across the nation each year. More information is available at www.oceanachristianschool.org or www.newerachristian.org.