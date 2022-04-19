Mason County Officers Association to meet Thursday
The Mason County Officers Association will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 21 at the Sherman Township Hall in Fountain.
This is a regular quarterly meeting with reports from county officials and a program to include discussion on county drains by Larry Protasiewicz from the Spicer Group.
LACA to host ‘WSESD Creative Stars’ exhibit during May
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host an exhibit tiled “WSESD Creative Stars” May 6-28 in the art center’s Unframed Gallery.
The “WSESD Creative Stars” exhibit features student artwork from more than 100 West Shore Educational Service District students between the ages of 5 and 26 from throughout Mason and Oceana counties.
WSESD staff member Alayne Speltz has organized the exhibit with the idea of showcasing her student’s artwork with their family, friends and community.
The exhibit will open Friday, May 6 with a public reception from 3 to 7 p.m. The exhibit will be open for viewing throughout the month of May.
The May 6 reception will coincide with receptions for Charles LaRue’s “Light & Shadow Forming Structure” in the main gallery and Marion Riedl’s “Exploration & Experimentation” in the performance hall lobby gallery.
LACA is located at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Friday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays; and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Mason County Wood Turners to resume meetings Thursday
The Mason County Wood Turners are resuming meetings. The first meeting will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 21 at the shop of David Knudsen, 401 S. Jackson St., Ludington. All wood workers, wood turners and those interested in learning wood turning are welcome to attend.
The agenda will include sharing about recent projects, questions and answers, safety tips, supplies and sources, new tools and plans for summer club events.
For more information, call Norm Letsinger at (231) 757-2373.
Returnable can and bottle drive to benefit AFFEW
Ludington Beverage will be collecting returnable cans and bottles at AFFEW’s Earth Day event April 23 at the Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 Bryant Road, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Collection containers will be outside for easy drop off. All deposits will benefit AFFEW (A Few Friends for the Environment of the World).
For more information and a schedule of Earth Day events see website at www.affew.org.
Taco Tuesday today at American Legion
The Ludington American Legion will have Leah’s Famous Tacos from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 19 at the Post, 318 N. James St. in Ludington. Tacos will be $2 and all proceeds will go to Post 76.
Setback card group resumes at Scottville Area Senior Center
The Scottville Area Senior Center has resumed its weekly evening Setback card games at 6 p.m. on Thursdays. All are welcome. The card group will meet each Thursday at the same time. The senior center is located at 140 S. Main St. in Scottville. Use the entrance and parking in back. For information, Contact Bob Haupt at (231) 757-9687 or the center (757-4705). call the center at (231) 757-4705.
Free FAFSA coach training coming in May
Professionals and volunteers from area businesses and youth-serving organizations are invited to free training at West Shore Community College from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Thursday, May 19.
The training will cover how to support young people and their families in completing the free application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) that is due each year for people who want financial aid to go to college.
Local scholarships through the Community Foundation for Mason County and the Mason County Promise also require FAFSA completion.
The National College Access Network states that high school seniors who complete their FAFSA are 84% more likely to go to college.
Historically, high school counselors are the sole helpers for students who need support, but the Mason and Oceana College Access Networks are teaming up to create a network of community-based coaches to help outside of school.
The training will be led by uAspire, a national organization specializing in helping students afford college. The training will be offered both in-person at WSCC and online.
This training is offered at no cost, thanks to a grant from Michigan College Access Network.
Those interested in signing up can visit www.MasonCountyCAN.org or www.OceanaCAN.org to register.
Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.