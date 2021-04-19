Fin & Feather Club offers basic pistol class
The Fin & Feather Club will be holding a basic pistol class for men and women from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 1. The cost of the class is $20. Participants must be registered to take the class. Register by calling Jim at (231) 907-8330. This class teaches the proper way to handle a firearm, including loading, unloading, and other fundamentals.
The club has some hadn’t guns and ammo that can be used if needed.
Adopt, plant a pine tree seedling at Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm is looking for volunteers to help plant 600 white pine seedlings on the farm to replace the dead ash trees.
The general public, youth groups, scouts, schools and people with special needs are welcome to sign up to plant trees on their own time, during the last week of April and the first week of May.
The farm is working with the Mason-Lake Conservation District, and district staff will be helping instruct participants about how to plant seedlings.
Participants are asked to plan on wearing boots and good outdoor clothing, and also to bring a spade and shovel if possible.
Call (231) 462-3732 for details.
The farm is in need of adoption sponsors to pay for the trees and supplies. It’s seeking donations to raise $600 for this program. Anyone interested in donating can make out a check to Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm Inc. In the memo line put “trees” and mail it to the farm at 5487 Tuttle Road, Free Soil, MI 49411.
All financial sponsors will be posted in the farm’s bulletin board and website, www.circlerockingsfarm.org, sometime this year.
The farm will also host a sheep-shearing at 4 p.m. on May 4. RSVP and find more information on the farm’s website.