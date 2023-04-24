PM Twp. cancels Tuesday meeting
The Pere Marquette Charter Township Board of Trustees has canceled its meeting, originally scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, due to a lack of business items.
Mason County Democratic Party meets Wednesday
The Mason County Democratic Party will hold its county executive committee meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., in Ludington. To request a Zoom link, contact Liz Kannon at (248) 872-5330.
MDOT cleaning northern Lower Peninsula bascule bridges in May
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be cleaning the decks of the U.S. 31 bascule bridge over the Manistee River in Manistee, the U.S. 31 bascule bridge over the Pine River Channel in Charlevoix, and the U.S. 23 bascule bridge over the Cheboygan River in Cheboygan. This maintenance work involves removing road sand and salt from the structures to prevent corrosion.
Crews will be working on the Manistee bridge on Monday and Tuesday, May 8 and 9; the Charlevoix bridge on Wednesday, May 10; and the Cheboygan bridge on Thursday and Friday, May 11 and 12.
On the scheduled dates, the respective bridges will have single-lane closures with traffic shifts. One lane will remain open in each direction at all times.
This work helps ensure the bridges can open and close safely and reliably, MDOT stated in a release.
Manistee Library sponsors UFO presentation Thursday
The Manistee County Library is inviting skeptics, believers and those in between to attend a special presentation on unusual and unexplained sightings in the state of Michigan.
“UFOs Over Michigan” is slated to take place at the Wagoner Community Center in Manistee at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Bill Konkolesky from the Michigan chapter of the Mutual UFO Network will highlight a number of famous UFO sightings that were reported in both the upper and lower peninsulas. The organization studies UFO sightings “for the betterment of humanity.”
The Mutual UFO Network is a U.S.-based 501c3 nonprofit with more than 5,000 members and chapters in more than 40 countries. It was founded in 1969 with the intent to investigate reports of unidentified flying objects.
The presentation at the Wagoner Community Center will cover a number of sightings in Michigan, including a series of reports that occurred in the Grand Rapids area in 1994. Konkolesky discussed the sightings in a 2022 episode of “Unsolved Mysteries” currently streaming on Netflix. The sightings he plans to discuss are large in scale with multiple witnesses.
“UFOs Over Michigan” is a free event that is open to the public. No reservation is required. For more information, visit the Manistee County Library’s website at manisteelibrary.org.