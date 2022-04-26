Mason County Dems to meet Wednesday
The next meeting of the Mason County Democratic Party Executive Committee will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington. For a Zoom link to attend, call party chair Ed Miller at (231) 757-3729.
Free Soil/Meade clean-up day set for May 14
The townships of Free Soil and Meade and the Village of Free Soil will hold a clean-up day Saturday, May 14 from 8 a.m. to noon. Tires and appliances will not be accepted. The clean-up will be held at the vacant lot across from the Free Soil Post Office.
Women Who Care of Mason County to meet May 3
The Women Who Care of Mason County group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, at Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 E. Bryant Road. For more information, email wwcofmc@gmail.com.
LACA Summer Concert Series lineup announced
A mix of jazz, blues, rock, pop and R&B performers will make up the 2022 LACA Summer Concert Series Wednesday evenings, June 22 through Aug. 31, at downtown Ludington’s Waterfront Park.
Hosted by the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, these free concerts bring world-class music to community members and the many visitors of our great area in a family friendly environment.
The 11-week LACA Summer Concert Series debuts Wednesday, June 22 with a performance by The Jack Pine Savages.
Musical acts slated to take part in the 2022 LACA Summer Concert Series include:
• The Jack Pine Savages, June 22;
• Ted Alan and the Under-privileged, June 29;
• Double Trouble featuring Mary Rademacher and Francesca Amari, July 6;
• James Armstrong, July 13;
• Greg Nagy’s Men of Leisure, July 20;
• Bobby Murry, July 27;
• Planet D Nonet, Aug. 3;
• Robert Pace’s Natures Brew, Aug. 10;
• The Paul Nelson Band, Aug. 17;
• Eat-It-Up Trio, Aug. 24; and
• Duffy King Koalition, Aug. 31.
The LACA Summer Concert series is funded in part by the Community Foundation for Mason County and Synergy Media, Inc.
While the concerts are free to attend and open to the public, putting on this series is not free to the arts center. LACA is a nonprofit 501©3 organization that relies on monetary donations to help fund its events and programs. Donations for the concert series are collected on-site during each concert.
Sponsorships for the concert series are currently available. Those interested in becoming a series sponsor are asked to contact LACA Executive Director Andrew Skinner at (231) 845-2787 or director@ludingtonartscenter.org.
Community members interested in making a donation to the LACA Summer Concert Series are asked to send their pledges to: LACA Summer Concert Series, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington MI 49431 or visit ludingtonartscenter.square.site/laca-summer-concert-series.
Stay up-to-date on exhibits, workshops and concerts at www.ludingtonartscenter.org or by following @LudingtonArtsCenter on Facebook.
LACA is located at 107 S. Harrison St., in downtown Ludington.
MARSP to meet Wednesday at House of Flavors
The Mason-Lake Chapter of the Michigan Association of Retired School Personnel (MARSP) will meet at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at House of Flavors, 402 W. Ludington Ave. Call Louis at (231) 843-2718 with any questions about attending.
Ludington Senior Center to host ‘Funcheon’ featuring SPLKA
On Wednesday, April 27 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the Ludington Senior Center’s Funcheon will host the Sable Points Lighthouse Keepers Association. The fun begins with a picnic lunch including fried chicken, potato salad, baked beans and birthday cake to celebrate April birthdays. The cost is $5, but April birthday celebrants pay $3.The program will feature the local lighthouses and the lighthouse keepers. Please call the senior center for reservations at (231) 845-6841.