Health department offers off-site COVID-19 vaccine clinics Wednesday
District Health Department No. 10 is hosting two offsite COVID-19 vaccine clinics for the general public on Wednesday, April 28, at Little River Casino Resort and Double JJ Ranch. Clinic times and locations are as follows:
• Little River Casino Resort, 2700 Orchard Hwy. in Manistee, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; walk-ins welcome from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Schedule online at: https://ph-district10.as.me/immscovidcasino202104. Those who don’t have a computer or internet can call (231) 349-4178 for assistance.
Available at the clinics will be first doses of the Moderna vaccine, as well as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for people age 18 and older.
Little River Casino Resort is offering $10 Free Play to anyone getting their vaccine at this clinic.
• Double JJ Resort, Back Forty, 5900 S. Water Road in Rothbury, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; walk-ins welcome from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Schedule online at https://ph-district10.as.me/covid2021dbljj0416r5. Those who don’t have internet access can call (231) 674-5218 for assistance.
Available will be the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine for anyone 16 and older, and Johnson & Johnson for anyone 18 and older.
Mitten Tree seeks those who knit, crochet
The Mitten Tree is seeking help to assist in knitting or crocheting mittens, hats or scarves.
The goal is to knit these items ahead of the December collection. The Salvation Army will help the Mitten Tree group in distributing the knit and crocheted items to needy children in Mason County. Organizers say they want to ensure children have warm items for the cold winters.
The Mitten Tree is sponsored by Church Women United.
For more information, contact Norma Koeppe at (231) 843-4253.
P.M. Township Board to meet today
The Pere Marquette Charter Township Board will meet at 5 p.m. today at the township hall, 1699 Pere Marquette Hwy.
Mason County District Library receives Public Library Services grant
Mason County District Library is a recipient of the Library of Michigan’s 2021 Public Library Services grant awards.
This year, 139 public libraries have received grants to purchase supplies and materials for increased programming opportunities in their respective communities. The grants can be for new or improved technology, programming for children or teens, or literacy support, and amounts range from $500 to $2,500.
The Mason County District Library will use its award to fund the Tell Your Tale program during the summer. The program will encourage students to write a story and convert it to video. Students will receive help and guidance with writing, filming and editing their stories. At the end of the program students will have a complete video and will have hands-on experience with movie editing software.
The total funds awarded are $260,703. The funded programs include a wide range of creative ideas from libraries throughout the state.
For more information about the grant program, visit www.michigan.gov/lsta in the Public Library Services grant section. A list of the individual library grantees is posted there.
MCC Class of ’61 seeks addresses for future reunion
The Mason County Central Class of 1961 is seeking classmates’ addresses, phone numbers and email addresses in order to plan a reunion. Organizers hope to hold the reunion sometime in 2022. Contact Bob Kennedy at (231) 462-3162, dawnell.kennedy@att.net or via mail at 1524 E. Fountain Road, Free Soil, MI 49411 with any information.