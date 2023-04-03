Stage Left Theatre Company accepting scholarship applications
Stage Left Theatre Company is accepting applications for the first year of its scholarship program. Those eligible must have been accepted to educational program with theater components such as acting, set design, lighting, costuming, choreography. Eligible programs may include, but are not limited to, educational camps, college courses, and workshops. The program term must take place in 2023 or 2024.
Applicants must have resided in Mason, Lake, Oceana, or Manistee counties in the last three years.
Prior involvement with Stage Left Theatre Company is a bonus.
Stage Left is offering two $500 scholarships for 2023.
The application can be found at www.stageleftmi.org/upcoming-events.
The application deadline is May 7. The finalists will be scheduled for an interview/audition and recipients will be announced by May 31.
Spring clean-up for Branch Twp. residents April 15
Branch Township’s annual spring clean-up event will be held from 7:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at U Stor, 6908 U.S. 10 Fountain. Enter off of Wever Road.
No tires, paint, hazardous waste, yard waste, batteries or freon appliances will be accepted. The township will also not accept commercial refuse.
Items must be bagged, boxed or bundled. Bring a friend to help unload.
Metal products must be separated for the Padnos container.
Residents are asked not to leave anything on the grounds before or after the day of clean up. The clean-up is for township residents only.
Mason County Democrats meet Thursday
The next general membership Meeting of the Mason County Democratic Party will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Community room of the Safe Harbor Credit Union, located at 5511 U.S. 10 in Ludington.
If you need a Zoom link, contact Ed Miller at (231) 757-3729.
Lunch & Learn April 12 at Lakeshore Resource Network
Local business are invited to attend the Lunch & Learn program from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 12 at the Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave.
Attendees will learn how to get involved in a Mason County pilot program to help employers connect with local students and graduates for entry-level positions.
Joe Bamberger from Emerge Consulting will provide information on EmergeSkilled, a Michigan Chamber of Commerce-endorsed platform to connect local job seekers with companies in Mason County.
The Chamber Alliance of Mason County plans to pilot EmergeSkilled with the West Shore Educational Service District’s Career and Technical Education students and, if successful, expand it to K-12 districts and West Shore Community College. Currently, there are more than 400 students enrolled in the 13 programs offered.
Registration is free, thanks to Lunch & Learn series sponsors MetalWorks and Indian Summer. Register by April 7 at chamber.ludington.org.