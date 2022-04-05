Mason County Dems meet Thursday
The next general membership meeting of the Mason County Democratic Party will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday in Safe Harbor Credit Union’s conference room, located at 5511 U.S. 10 in Ludington. Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly will be the guest speaker. Those who wish to attend remotely can contact Ed Miller at (231) 757-3729 to get a Zoom link.
Republican AG candidate to speak in Manistee Thursday
Ryan Berman, one of three Republican candidates running in the primary election or Michigan Attorney General, will speak on Thursday in Manistee as part of a series of guest speakers sponsored by the Manistee County Republican Party and the Manistee Area Tea Party.The meeting will be held in the banquet room at the Bungalow Inn, on U.S. 31 south of Manistee. The social hour and optional dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the presentation will follow at approximately 6:30. The meeting is free and open to the general public. Berman is a graduate of Michigan State University and Wayne State Law School. He is licensed to practice law in the State of Michigan and the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan. He is also currently in his second term in the Michigan House of Representatives, representing the 39th District.
PFLAG Manistee to resume in-person meetings April 10
PFLAG — a group that supports LGBTQ+ individuals and their friends and families in the Ludington and Manistee communities — will meet in-person for the first time in more than two years at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 10 at Holy Trinity Church, 410 Second St., Manistee. The meeting will replace the usual third Sunday of the month meeting since the third Sunday of April is Easter.
There will be one more Zoom meeting before on May 15 before the group returns to in-person meetings completely.
All are welcome: members, non-members, those who are interested, those who are curious, those with questions, and those who would like to help in the group’s commitment to support , educate and advocate for LGBTQ+ people and their families in this part of Michigan.
In addition to reuniting after such a long delay, discussion will continue on how to support LGBTQ+ individuals in senior living communities. Sharing ideas for two new summer projects is also on the agenda.
Coffee will be served and snacks are welcome.
For more information, email pflagmanistee@gmail.com or call (313) 670-2613.
American Legion
Auxiliary to meet April 11
The Edwin H. Ewing Unit 76 American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, April 11 at the Post, 318 N. James St., Ludington.
Racial Equity Book Club to discuss ‘Blackout’ April 27
The Mason County District Library’s Racial Equity Book Club is currently reading “Blackout” by Candace Owens and will meet to discuss the book at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 27 at the Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave. and via Zoom.
The Racial Equity Book Club meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month. Members choose which session and format is most convenient for them.
The book club is led by library staff member Thomas Trahey. Email ttrahey@mcdlibrary.org to join.
The club alternates between non-fiction and fiction with racial equity as the focus. There are three movies on the theme included as well. Members can suggest book titles, and then vote on the next selections. All members will have an opportunity to share their thoughts on the book or film of the month. Upcoming books and films include:
• April 27, “Blackout” by Candace Owens
• May 25, “The Night Watchman” by Louise Erdrich
• June 22, “Mississippi Burning” starring Gene Hackman and Willem Dafoe
• July 27, “His Truth is Marching On: John Lewis and the Power of Hope” by Jon Meacham
• Aug. 31, “The Hate You Give “by Angie Thomas
• Sept. 28, “Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee” film
• Oct. 26, “The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of America’s Great Migration” by Isabel Wilkerson
• Nov. 30, “The House of Broken Angels” by Luis Alberto Urrea
Visit www.mcdl.pub/rebc for more information. Mason County District Library programs are free and open to the public.
