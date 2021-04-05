Mason County GOP meets Thursday
The Mason County GOP will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 8 at 6:30. We will meet again at St John’s Lutheran Church, 209 N. Rowe St. Ludington. Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly will attend and demonstrate how voting machines are used.
Amber Township Planning Commission to meet April 14
The Amber Township Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 14 at Amber Town Hall, 171 S. Amber Road. Face mask and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Pentwater Lake Association board to meet April 19
The Pentwater Lake Association board of directors will meet Monday, April 19 via Zoom due to COVID-19 restrictions. Public comments are invited. To join in on this meeting through Zoom or to request a copy of the agenda, email Lynne Cavazos at lcavazos5939@charter.net.
Membership in the Pentwater Lake Association is open to all individuals interested in the lake, its natural resources and water quality. Members do not have to own lake property in order to join the nonprofit organization.
Past meeting minutes are available on the Pentwater Lake Association website at www.pentwaterlakeassociation.com.
American Legion Auxiliary to meet April 12
The Edwin H. Ewing Unit 76 American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, April 12 at the Post.
Racial Equity Book Club to meet via Zoom April 28
The public is invited to join a virtual book club exploring racial equity. The club will be discussing ‘Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. or at 6 p.m. People can join either the morning or evening group, both held via Zoom. Meetings last one hour each.
The book club alternates between non-fiction and fiction with racial equity as the focus. Members can suggest book titles, and then vote on the next selections.
Mason County District Library’s Racial Equity Book Club is led by staff member Thomas Trahey. Email ttrahey@mcdlibrary.org to join.
The Racial Equity Book Club is one of several activities planned for 2021 by Engaging for Equity, a collaborative of the Manistee Area Racial Justice and Diversity Initiative (MARJDI), West Shore Community College and the Mason County District Library. Events will take place in Manistee and Mason counties throughout the year.