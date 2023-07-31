Mason County Democrats meet Thursday
The Mason County Democratic Party will hold its general membership meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3 in the Community Room at Safe Harbor Credit Union, 5511 U.S. 10 in Ludington.
The main speaker will be Eric Smith of the Ludington Library. The public is invited.
To request a Zoom link to attend virtually, contact Liz Kannon.
Sand sculpture contest Aug. 11
The annual Sand Sculpture Contest will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 11, at Charles Mears State Park, 370 W. Lowell St., in Pentwater.
Door prizes and light refreshments will be provided.
The event is presented by the Pentwater Service Club, and the theme is “Celebrating 50 years of Sand Sculpturing.”
Judging will take place at 11 a.m. Participants are encouraged to read all the rules before they start.
U Dig It, AFFEW host open house Aug. 5
On Saturday, Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to noon, U Dig It Community Garden and A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW) will host the Lucky 13 Open House to highlight the amazing garden that was established 13 years ago.
Tours of the garden will take place throughout the morning, plus information will be provided about youth and adult programs offered during the season.
The event will also focus on the relationship with Lakeshore Food Club and West Michigan Community Mental Health, Dimensions Unlimited.
This will be a fun, family friendly event that will include a variety of raffle prizes and free giveaways.
Minnehaha Brewhaha Music Festival Sept. 1-2 in Arcadia
Celebrate the fifth anniversary of the Minnehaha Brewhaha Music Festival featuring the best in local music, brews, food and more on Friday, Sept. 1 and Saturday, Sept. 2 in Arcadia.
Sample more than 70 varieties of domestic and craft brews, taste creations from different food vendors and enjoy games and activities for adults and children alike.
The musical lineup on Friday features Barefoot Music at 6 p.m. and J.R. Clark at 8:30 p.m. Saturday’s lineup includes Nick Veine at 11 a.m., the Handstanders at 1 p.m., the Jim Cummings Band at 3 p.m., Great Lakes Brass at 5 p.m., Whiskey Wolves at 7 p.m. and Smokin’ Dobroleles at 9 p.m.
Ticket prices are $5 cover on Friday night to enjoy two bands, the brew tent, and food vendors. Saturday’s event is $45 in advance or $50 on the day for all-day admission to hear six bands, receive five brew-tasting tickets and a souvenir tasting glass. Preorder tickets at www.music-moves-me.org
Also on tap is the fourth Minnehaha Brewhaha Music Festival 5k and 15k run. The race starts at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2 at the festival grounds. For more information, visit runsignup.com/Race/MI/Arcadia/MinihahaBrewhaha5k15k.
The Minnehaha Brewhaha Music Festival is sponsored by Music Moves Me, Inc., a nonprofit organization that supports music education and appreciation in Arcadia-area schools and communities by sponsoring a music scholarship at the Interlochen Arts Academy, music competition for high school musicians, music experiences for local preschoolers, and jazz band opportunities for aspiring instrumentalists.
The Minnehaha Brewhaha Music Festival takes place at Arcadia Marine, 17073 Northwood Hwy., Arcadia.