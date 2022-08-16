Community Cats TNR
to host sale Friday
Community Cats TNR is offering a large variety of donated items for sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the 4-H building at the Mason County Fairgrounds on U.S. 10 in Ludington.
Proceeds are used to pay veterinary costs associated with spaying, neutering, health checks and vaccinations for homeless cats in Mason County.
AFFEW to host beach sweep Wednesday
A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW) is holding a beach sweep on Aug. 17 from 7 to 8 p.m. Watch the sunset while beautifying our community. Meet at the south concession stand in Stearns Park.
Gloves and bags will be provided. All are welcome. For more information, visit www.affew.org.
Manistee Community Band, Chamber Choir performs tonight at Ramsdell
The Manistee Community Band and Chamber Choir will hold its final concert of the season at 7:30 p.m. tonight at the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, 101 Maple St., Manistee.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at www.ramsdelltheatre.org.
The concert will feature several selections from both the band and choir as well as the world premier of “Fuse” for clarinet quartet and band By Hannah Costa featuring the Ardea Clarinet Quartet from Central Michigan University.
Contact manisteecommunityband@gmail.com for more information.
Garden club to host Fall Plant Sale Sept. 10
The Mason County Garden Club will host its Fall Plant Sale and white elephant exchange from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Leveaux Park on the corner of Ludington Avenue and Staffon Street.
Ludington Senior Center to host ice cream social Thursday
From 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, the Ludington Senior Center will host an ice cream social at its building at 308 S. Rowe St.
The fundraiser for the center has ice cream donated by the House of Flavors. The old-fashioned function will be featuring four ice cream creations with names such as Chocolate Cherry Chiller, Peanut Butter Overload, Caramel Delight, and “Oh, Fudge!” Sandwich.
The suggested donation for these treats is $2 each, and the money raised from the fundraiser will go to improving programming at the center. This event is open to the public; customers can drive up, dine in, or enjoy the frozen treats and music outdoors on picnic tables.
County Republican executive committee meets Thursday
The regular meeting of the Mason County Republicans Executive Committee will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 at the Lakeshore Resource Center, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington. The public is welcome. Note the change of date.