Michigan Dunes NSDAR to meet Saturday
The Michigan Dunes chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) will meet at noon on Saturday, Aug. 21 at Sharon Hedinger’s Lake Michigan cottage. The program will be Tiny Secrets of Nature. For more information, contact Hedinger at (231) 873-5829.
Rev. Robert Jones Sr., Matt Watroba to close out Folk Fridays series
Individually Rev. Robert Jones Sr. and Matt Watroba, performing as Common Chords, will close out the Folk Fridays concert series for 2021 with a free outdoor concert on Friday at the Boat House, Lake County Historical Museum, 915 N. Michigan Ave. in Baldwin. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 7. Attendees can bring lawn chars or stay in their cars to hear the music.
This concert has been funded in part through two grants. The Lake County Historical Museum thanks the Lowell Area Arts Council, Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs and the Lake County Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Fremont Area Community Foundation for its support of music and the arts.
Fremont John to kick off LACA’s Courtyard Concerts today
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will once again host it’s Courtyard Concert Series this summer in its newly revamped courtyard. These intimate outdoor concerts will take place the first and third Tuesday of August, September and October at 7 p.m. The series includes performances by:
• Fremont John (Tuesday)
• Mike Lenich (Aug. 31)
• Bog Wizard (Sept. 7)
• Madeline Cooper (Sept. 21)
• Evan Allen (Oct. 5)
• Cheryl Wolfram (Oct. 19)
Tickets are $5 and are available to purchase in person at the LACA gift shop, by calling (231) 845-2787 or online at ludingtonartscenter.square.site/courtyard-concerts. In order to keep these concerts “intimate” LACA will only be selling 30 tickets per concert.
The concerts are BYOC (Bring Your Own Chair).
Deadline for Miss Ludington applications extended through Aug. 31
The application deadline for the Miss Ludington Area Scholarship Pageant has been extended through Aug. 31.
Girls age 17-25, or seniors in high school, from Manistee, Mason or Oceana counties are eligible to compete for the title of Miss Ludington Area 2022. The pageant will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19 at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
Contestants will take the stage to compete in talent, evening wear, on-stage interview and pitch their Social Impact Initiative for a chance to win the title of Miss Ludington Area 2022 as well as earn scholarship money and awards.
The Miss Ludington Area Scholarship Pageant is an official Miss Michigan and Miss America preliminary. Miss Ludington Area represents Mason, Manistee and Oceana counties.
Those wishing to compete can email missludington@gmail.com, visit www.missludingtonarea.org or follow the Miss Ludington Area Scholarship Program Facebook page for more information.
AFFEW to hold beach sweep Wednesday
AFFEW will host a beach sweep Wednesday, Aug. 18 from 7 to 8 p.m. Come enjoy the sunset while helping clean the beach. Meet at the south concession stand in Stearns Park. Gloves and bags will be provided. For more information, visit www.affew.org.