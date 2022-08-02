Mason County
Democrats’ convention
is Aug. 6
The Mason County Democratic Party will hold its county convention at 11 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Tree Park on North Washington Avenue in Ludington. The convention will be followed by a picnic, membership drive and donation drive. Hot dogs, buns and condiments will be provided. Bring a dish to share, table service and beverages.
Come eat, while meeting and greeting fellow Democrats.
Community Foundation for Mason County opens fall grant round
The Community Foundation for Mason County’s 2022 fall grant round is now open and accepting applications. The Community Foundation for Mason County awards grants to 501©3 organizations, churches, schools, agencies and governmental units serving the greater Mason County area.
Learn about the foundations strategic grant-making priorities and its new online grant application software, GLM, along with tips for a strong application at the Grant Seekers Workshop, which will take place at the Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave. in Ludington, at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8.
To register, contact the Community Foundation office at (231) 845-0326 or email alarge@cffmc.org.
The deadline for grant applications is Sept. 22.
Visit www.mason-foundation.org/grants/applying-for-a-grant for more information and to apply.
Women Who Care
of Mason County to meet today
Women Who Care of Mason County will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 2, 2022, at 5:30 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 5810 Bryant Road, Ludington. For further information, contact wwcofmc@gmail.com or visit the Women Who Care of Mason County Facebook page.