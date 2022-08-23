Community Cats TNR sale extended
Community Cats TNR is extending last week’s sale due to additional donated items. Items include a vintage dining room set and chairs, a solid wood dining table, French doors, shower doors, a child’s crib with mattress, a small entertainment center, a jewelry chest, kitchen ware, strollers and high chairs, clothing for babies, toddlers and older children, puzzles, miscellaneous tools, DVDs, CDs, linens, holiday decorations and more.
The sale is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the 4-H building at the Mason County Fairgrounds on U.S. 10.
Proceeds are used to pay for spaying and neutering, health checks and vaccinations for homeless cats in Mason County.
Mason County Democratic Party executive committee meets Thursday
The next Meeting of the Mason County Democratic Party Executive Committee will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., in Ludington.
LHS class of ’60 reunion Sept. 16
The Ludington High School class of 1960 will hold its 62nd reunion on Friday night, Sept. 16. Additional activities will take place the following day.
For more information, contact Dru Lyon or Darlene Ponko at dponko@charter.net.
Seed-saving workshop Wednesday at community garden
Ann Gilchrist, local garden enthusiast, will be discussing the differences between GMO/bio-engineered, hybrid, organic and heirloom seeds during a seed-saving workshop at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at U Dig It Community Garden.
The garden is located behind Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 E. Bryant Road, Ludington.
Participants will learn which garden vegetables are good candidates for seed saving and how to collect and store seeds for maximal germination.
Gilchrist will also share information on collecting seeds from native plants and their germination requirements.
This session is free, but registration is required. Call the MSU Extension office at (231) 845-3361.
Water aerobics classes Sept. 9 through Oct. 9
Water aerobics classes will be offered at Donald C. Baldwin Community Pool from 6 to 7 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 9 through Oct. 9. Deep water aerobics will be available at the same time. The cost is $50 and is paid on the first night of classes. Payments can be made online at www.ludingtonrec.net.
For more information, call Deb at (231) 690-3527.
Beer brewing workshop Aug. 30 in Manistee
The Manistee County Library and North Channel Brewing are teaming up to bring a brand-new program to Manistee. Adults 21 and older can learn about the history and crafting of beer in the workshop “Brewing 101.”
This free event will take place at North Channel Brewing Co. on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. Registration is required for this event and those interested can reserve a seat on the library’s website or by calling any Manistee County Library branch.
Attendees will also receive a $1 off a pint of North Channel Brewing Co. beer after the end of the program.
For more information details on “Brewing 101” and other Manistee County Library programs, visit www.manisteelibrary.org or call (231) 723-2519.