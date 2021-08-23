Fin & Feather Club to hold final basic pistol class Sept. 4
The Fin & Feather Club of Mason County will be holding its last basic pistol class on Sept. 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cost of the class is $20 and it is open to men and women. Participants must register in order to take the class. Contact Jim at (231) 907-8330 to sign up. This class teaches the proper handing of a pistol, loading and unloading and how to shoot.
Jammin’ at the Old Kirke is Thursday in Manistee
The Old Kirke Museum will present Jammin’ at the Old Kirke this Thursday, Aug. 26 at 10 a.m. in the oldest Danish Lutheran church building in the U.S., at 304 Walnut St. in Manistee.
Join the Museum’s president Ken Cooper, board member Marty Yaple and some of their friends as they get “the joint a-jumpin’” with fun music and songs. Look forward to some professional musicians joining in for a few numbers for both old-time music and new songs.
In addition to the Thursday morning program, in the lower exhibit hall is “LEg GOdt, Play Well,” a display celebrating those great Danish building bricks and the extraordinary Madsen Lumbering Dioramas depicting life in the lumber camps at the turn of the 20th century.
The Old Kirke is open on Thursday mornings for the speakers’ series; from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first two Saturdays of the month from July to Oct; by appointment by calling (231) 723-2744; and other days by chance as volunteers continue restoration and rehabilitation.
For more information, email oldkirkemuseum@gmail.com.
Glossy buckthorn eradication in Cartier Park today
AFFEW, the City of Ludington and North Country CISMA will be working on eradicating Glossy Buckthorn in Cartier Park on Tuesday, Aug. 24 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Come learn about the invasive plant and others while also helping eradicate it from Cartier Park.
Long pants are recommended. Gloves and clippers optional. For more information, visit www.affew.org/2021/02/02/invasive-species-program-2.