American Legion Auxiliary to meet Aug. 9
The Edwin H. Ewing Unit 76 American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 9 at the post, 318 N. James St., Ludington.
Riverton Township to hold clean-up day Aug. 7
Riverton Township’s Clean-up is Saturday, Aug. 7 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Riverton Township Hall, at 2122 W. Hawley Road, Scottville. Please bring no freon, hazardous waste or loose waste. It should be contained in bags or boxes. For more information, call Janice VanNortwick at (231) 843-2797.
Pentwater Lake Association to meet Aug. 16
The next meeting of the Pentwater Lake Association board of directors will be held on Monday, Aug. 16 at 6:30 pm. Public comments are invited. Email plapress2021@gmail.com for the meeting address if you wish to attend.
Membership in the Pentwater Lake Association is open to all individuals interested in the lake, its natural resources and water quality. Members do not have to own lake property in order to join the nonprofit organization. More details and past meeting minutes are available on the Pentwater Lake Association website at www.pentwaterlakeassociation.com.
Dems to meet at LACA Thursday
The Mason County Democratic Party will meet Thursday at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, with the County Executive Committee meeting at 7 and the general membership Meeting to follow right after, at about 7:30 p.m..
For information, contact Ed Miller at (231) 757-3729.
AAUW used book sale Friday, Saturday at Lakeview
The American Association of University Women (AAUW) will hold its annual book sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6 and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 7 at Lakeview Elementary School, 502 W. Haight St., Ludington
All funds raised will be used for college scholarships for local high school graduates.