Council on Aging moves meeting to Aug. 11
The August board meeting of the Mason County Council on Aging has been moved from its original date of Aug. 18 to Thursday, Aug. 11 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at Safe Harbor Credit Union, 5511 U.S. 10, Ludington.
The meeting will be held in the Community Conference Room on the south side of the main level.
For more information, contact Kim Halladay at (231) 435-3833 or email kchalladay@gmail.com
DNR to host open house on proposed Tin Cup Springs Equestrian Campground
Those who are interested in or curious about the proposed development of an equestrian campground in Lake County’s Pinora Township are encouraged to attend a public open house hosted Wednesday, Aug. 17, by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
The proposed Tin Cup Springs Equestrian Campground, situated near the Tin Cup Springs off-road vehicle and motorcycle trails, is located along Eighth Street in Pinora Township, approximately three-quarters of a mile west of Frank Smith Street.
It will offer special facilities to accommodate campers who bring horses to enjoy the nearby riding trails that are open to equestrian use.
The development plan for the campground includes 25 rustic camping sites; two vault toilets; a hand pump for water; and a submerged well for generator hookup.
The estimated construction timeline would have work starting in late fall and being completed in early spring 2023.
The Aug. 17 open house will run 2 to 4 p.m. at the Pinora Township Hall, at the intersection of South Deer Lake Road and East 32nd Street in Reed City.
A brief overview presentation will start at 2:15 p.m., but people are invited to stop in at any time to view the proposed development plan, share feedback and ask questions of DNR staff.
After the meeting, the proposed plan will be available at www.michigan.gov/equestrian. People can send comments to Ron Monroe, DNR Parks and Recreation Division unit supervisor, at MonroeR@Michigan.gov through Friday, Aug. 26.
For more information about the proposed Tin Cup Springs Equestrian Campground or the meeting, contact Ron Monroe at (231) 250-2407.
Backpack giveaway Aug. 20
The Shaw family is having a backpack give a way from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. Mike and Debbie Shaw will be giving away backpacks at the Pathfinders Community Library, 812 Michigan Ave., Baldwin.
On Aug. 27, the Shaws will be giving away backpacks at the West Shore Bank parking lot in Scottville from noon to 3 p.m. All backpacks will contain school supplies and goodie bags.