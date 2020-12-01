Collection for Mitten Tree underway through Friday
The Church Women United group is sponsoring the Mitten Tree again this year, but the collection method will be different because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The collection site will be at the Salvation Army, 1101 S. Madison Ave., Ludington, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30 through Friday, Dec. 4.
Items should be packaged in a bag or a box with a tag attached where the number of pairs of mittens, number of hats and number of scarves are listed that are in the box. Also write your name on it.
The Mitten Tree also is seeking financial donations, and those can also be dropped off at the Salvation Army.
Ramsdell partners with artists for sculpture
MANISTEE — The Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts partnered with artists Tyler and Ashley Voorhees of Glenn to present The Lamplighter, a sculpture will be on display beginning Friday, Dec. 4, next to the Christmas tree in downtown Manistee.
The Lamplighter is an interactive sculpture for people to enjoy safely and yet, encourage togetherness.
The Lamplighter sculpture is constructed with dozens of antiquated tools and man-made artifacts in a grand gesture to this humble worker of the past.
The Lamplighter sculpture was originally scheduled to be debuted at ArtPrize in Grand Rapids. After that event was canceled, the Voorhees duo searched out a new venue to unveil the sculpture.
The exhibition will run from Dec. 4 to Jan. 4, 2021. This sculpture is supported by patrons of the arts Arts Midwest, Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs, National Endowment for the Arts, The City of Manistee, and presented by the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts.