Grace Episcopal Church opening doors for Christmas services
By making it easier for people to travel to and from a new location, Grace Episcopal Church hopes to welcome more visitors to Christmas services.
“For decades, our midnight mass was enjoyed by many families as a special way to celebrate Christmas. We’d like to make that happen again,” says Thom Hawley, senior warden of Grace.
A recent move into a larger space shared with Emanuel Lutheran at 501 E. Danaher St. means the congregation is looking forward to holding these special services with a larger group.
Local taxis will be providing rides with Grace Episcopal covering the cost. This service is offered to anyone in the community who would like to attend, not just members of the congregation.
Free transportation will be provided for both “Lessons and Carols” on Dec. 18 from 7 to 9 p.m., and for Christmas Eve midnight service on Dec. 24 from 11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Pickups will be done 15 to 45 minutes before and return trips will start immediately after each service.
The “Lessons and Carols” service alternates readings with well-known traditional Christmas music sung by the choir and congregation. The Christmas Eve midnight service is a full liturgy end eucharist highlighted by the Nativity story.
The Rev. Mick Shriver says, “These two services are known throughout the world for their gorgeous music and majesty. If you’ve ever been impressed by a Christmas service on TV, there’s a good chance it was from the Anglican liturgy.”
For more information or to reserve your ride, call (231) 843-3686, visit the church’s Facebook page, or email GraceEpiscopalLudington@gmail.com.
LACA to host comic-drawing workshops in January
A teen comic-drawing workshop with Timothy Kreilick on will be held at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts on Tuesdays in January.
The four-part workshop will from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 10, 17, 24, and 31. It’s for middle school and high school students, who will create a single-page, tablet-sized comic from story to inking. Additional time outside of the workshop may be required to finish the project before the end of January.
Registration is $40 for students and includes a photo-blue pencil, an inking pen and an eraser to keep. Additional resources will be available to use during the class. Register online at www.ludingtonartscenter.org or call (231) 845.2787.
Students will first work on story and character development including how to create a reference drawing for characters. Next, students will map out their stories on Bristol paper. Non-photo blue will be used to sketch the story.
Kreilick will encourage students to use a mix of close-ups, extreme close-ups, extreme long shots, long shots, full shots, medium close-ups, and medium shots in their panels. Once their comic is fully sketched, students will ink their comic. A clean copy will be made of their work.
Senior center announces trip to Nashville
The Ludington Senior Center is looking for people who want to enjoy the sights and sounds of Nashville.
The six-day bus tour is March 20-25. The trip will feature guided tours of Nashville and Belle Meade historic site and winery, admission to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, behind-the-scenes tour of Grand Ole Opry, the Johnny Cash Museum, Madame Tussauds Wax Museum, and much more.
All these sights, plus five nights lodging and eight meals are included in the $825 price. Those interested should come to the senior center at 308 S. Rowe St., with a $75 deposit to hold a place on the bus. Jan. 20 is the deadline needed to make this trip happen.
Call (231) 845-6841 for more information.