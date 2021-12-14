Manistee Right to Life announces Jan. 23 event
Right to Life of Manistee County is hosting the 2022 Annual Sanctity of Human Life Sunday Community Memorial & Prayer Service for the Unborn Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at 6 p.m., in the St. Joseph Church, 249 Sixth St., Manistee.
Sanctity of Human Life Day was proclaimed a national day of observance and prayer in response to the anniversary of the legalization of abortion and is now celebrated as Sanctity of Human Life Sunday on the Sunday closest to the anniversary of Roe v. Wade. All are welcome to join.
Community Church to host Christmas Eve dinner
Community Church is hosting a free Christmas Eve dinner from 2 to 4 p.m. on Dec. 24. Dinner will be held in the church’s downstairs dining room basement at 109 N. Harrison St. in Ludington.
Food is also available for delivery. To request a delivery, call the church at (231) 843-9275 or email communitych49431@gmail.com. Provide a name, address and phone number. Volunteers will make deliveries from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
The dinners are catered by Gloria Ann’s Catering, and will include ham, cheesy potatoes, corn, cranberry pineapple salad, a roll and a dessert.
Volunteers are needed to help out from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve. To sign up, contact the church.
LACA seeks artists for January portrait exhibit
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is inviting visual artists of all ages to submit work for its January 2022 portrait show “Humanity” in the center’s main gallery at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington.
Jewelry, prints, textiles, sculptures, ceramics, mobiles, collage, mixed-media, photography, pastels and paintings of watercolor, oil, and watercolor are accepted. 2D work should be ready to hang. No yarn, string, saw tooth hangers or plastic sleeve encased work is allowed. Pedestals are available for 3D pieces.
The entry fee is $5 for each work with a limit of four per artist. Submissions are accepted the week of Dec. 14-18; Tuesday, Jan 4; and Wednesday, Jan. 5 at LACA.
Submissions can be dropped off during the arts center’s normal business hours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays; and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
For more information, contact LACA at (231) 845-2787 or email info@ludingtonartscenter.org.
Deadline for Mitten Tree donations is Dec. 18
The Mitten Tree, a program sponsored by the Church Women United of Mason County and facilitated by the Salvation Army, provides knitted, crocheted or sewn hats, mittens and scarves to those in need in Mason County.
The Salvation Army is collecting mittens, hats and scarves to distribute to children in need just before Christmas.
The Mitten Tree is seeking donations and volunteers prior to the donation deadline, which is Saturday, Dec. 18.
Volunteers wishing to participate should contact co-chairs Suzanne Dietel at (517) 303-6030 or Norma Koeppe at (231) 843-4253 for directions, assistance or yarn. Donations can be submitted to the Salvation Army at 1101 S. Madison St. in Ludington, prior to the deadline.
The Salvation Army accepts donations year-round, but they need to be dropped off before Dec. 18 to be included in this year’s Mitten Tree.
Those who are making donations should provide their name, address, phone number and quantity of items donated. The Salvation Army is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and can be reached at (231) 843-3711.